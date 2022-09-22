Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Garner’s Peak Cozy Outfit Is a Lesson In Comfy-Cute Fall Dressing Take notes now, wear later. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 @ 03:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Garner. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. It’s like Jennifer Garner read my mind: A few days ago, I was having a conversation with my friends and telling them that even though I work in fashion, I oftentimes struggle to piece together an outfit for that in-between season — you know, that time of year when you’re not quite ready to part ways with your summer attire, but you also need to start thinking strategically about layers because, well, unpredictable weather. Garner, however, has that in-between outfit formula down, and I’m taking detailed notes. The actress was photographed out in Los Angeles, presumably leaving some sort of after-school activity that requires a name tag (peep that Jen Garner sticker on her cardigan). She wore an easygoing, down-to-earth ‘fit that’s so simple, I feel silly for not thinking of it first. The actress wore a black midi skirt that was the definition of refined ease. And though we're not certain about the brand, we do know that it’s the perfect fall midi — it’s black, hits right at the knees, and pairs well with boots and sneakers alike. Garner being Garner opted for the latter — crisp white kicks that gave the entire look a nonchalant feel. Not to mention, she’s ready to tackle after school activities if need be. Win! Garner topped off the look with a simple white tee and an autumnal staple she falls back on time and again: a cardigan. She pulled her hair into a casual ponytail and appeared to carry all her essentials in a gray leather tote bag, a smart (and chic) carryall, perfect for the mom on the go. The nice thing about this outfit is that you can put your unique styling twists on it. I, for one, will be wearing my white tee and cardigan with a pleated skirt because, in case you didn't know, I love pleated skirts. Recreate Garner’s easy fall look below. Get the Look: Madewell Bobble Cardigan SweaterShop now: $71 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com Vero Moda Lea V-Neck CardiganShop now: $45; nordstrom.com BP. Easy Button Front CardiganShop now: $39; nordstrom.com Halogen Rib Sweater Midi SkirtShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Max Mara Leisure Scenico Jersey Midi SkirtShop now: $125; nordstrom.com Caslon Ribbed Midi SkirtShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit