Jennifer Garner’s Peak Cozy Outfit Is a Lesson In Comfy-Cute Fall Dressing

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

It’s like Jennifer Garner read my mind: A few days ago, I was having a conversation with my friends and telling them that even though I work in fashion, I oftentimes struggle to piece together an outfit for that in-between season — you know, that time of year when you’re not quite ready to part ways with your summer attire, but you also need to start thinking strategically about layers because, well, unpredictable weather.

Garner, however, has that in-between outfit formula down, and I’m taking detailed notes. The actress was photographed out in Los Angeles, presumably leaving some sort of after-school activity that requires a name tag (peep that Jen Garner sticker on her cardigan). She wore an easygoing, down-to-earth ‘fit that’s so simple, I feel silly for not thinking of it first.

The actress wore a black midi skirt that was the definition of refined ease. And though we're not certain about the brand, we do know that it’s the perfect fall midi — it’s black, hits right at the knees, and pairs well with boots and sneakers alike. Garner being Garner opted for the latter — crisp white kicks that gave the entire look a nonchalant feel. Not to mention, she’s ready to tackle after school activities if need be. Win!

Garner topped off the look with a simple white tee and an autumnal staple she falls back on time and again: a cardigan. She pulled her hair into a casual ponytail and appeared to carry all her essentials in a gray leather tote bag, a smart (and chic) carryall, perfect for the mom on the go.

The nice thing about this outfit is that you can put your unique styling twists on it. I, for one, will be wearing my white tee and cardigan with a pleated skirt because, in case you didn't know, I love pleated skirts.

Recreate Garner’s easy fall look below.

Get the Look:

Madewell Bobble Cardigan Sweater

Shop now: $71 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com

Vero Moda Lea V-Neck Cardigan

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

BP. Easy Button Front Cardigan

Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Halogen Rib Sweater Midi Skirt

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Max Mara Leisure Scenico Jersey Midi Skirt

Shop now: $125; nordstrom.com

Caslon Ribbed Midi Skirt

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

