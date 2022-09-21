Julia Fox’s Hardcore Chain Bikini Was Barely Concealed by Her Leather Coat and Pants

Chains, piercings, and her signature fox-eye.

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

Updated on September 21, 2022 @ 04:27PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Julia Fox
Julia Fox. Photo:

Backgrid

Julia Fox has been busy this Fashion Month. From walking Tommy Hilfiger to traipsing around New York’s hottest emerging designer shows (Elena Velez among them) in headline-making outfits, you’d think the actress and It girl would be a little exhausted by now. Not so.

Having moved on to Milan, where MFW is currently underway, Fox is continuing her parade of boundary-pushing ensembles. Outside the Palazzo Parigi hotel in the Italian city, the Uncut Gems star stepped out in a burnt orange bikini adorned with piercings and chains, somehow barely concealed by a matching leather jacket and pants set.

Her leather outerwear and trousers by New York-based brand Puppets and Puppets were plucked straight from the spring ‘23 runway, shown just a week prior. The gravity of pulling an outfit mere moments after it’s been shown on the runway, especially from a one-to-watch brand like Puppets and Puppets, is a testament to her stardom and power as a tastemaker.

Of course, she styled the set in a way only Julia Fox could: with a severe cateye and pants folded down to dangerous depths. There are some things only Julia Fox can wear, but we’d argue this leather set isn’t one of them. When styled more conventionally (i.e. zipped up and with a shirt), we’d don this powerful look in a heartbeat. As with all of Puppets and Puppets’ designs, it strikes a platonic balance between courageous and comfortable.

Since we’re not Julia Fox, however, it seems like we’ll have to wait until spring to cop this fit. In the meantime, we’re shopping excellent Puppets and Puppets current season pieces from Nordstrom, Ssense, and Bergdorf’s, below.

Get the look:

Pumpkin Detail Leather Handbag

Shop now: $575; nordstrom.com


Spiral Gem Waffle Knit Cotton Polo Sweater

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com


Brown Puppy Crewneck

Shop now: $585; ssense.com


Navy You & I Are Earth Bag

Shop now: $575; ssense.com


Heat Activated-Print Belted Overcoat

Shop now: $1,495; bergdorfgoodman.com


Tulip Burnout Halter Midi Slip Dress

Shop now: $920; bergdorfgoodman.com

