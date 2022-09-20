Kendall Jenner’s Gold-Plated Boobs Almost Distracted Us From Her Lifelike Toe Boots

The thing about wearing solid-gold tea saucers attached to your boobs is that you can get away with wearing even more outrageous shoes — with lifelike gold toes, say — and onlookers might not even notice. Such is the magic of Elsa Schiaparelli’s dreamlike expression.

Kendall Jenner put this exact scenario into play this week while on an outing in New York City. Wearing the house’s gold breast bustier and a pair of black flared pants, Jenner had all eyes fixated on the hypnotic, gold-tone lambskin coils affixed to her bodice. The trompe l’oeil metallic appliqués (complete with nipples) were such a scene that her equally wild shoes, also by Schiaparelli, almost flew under the radar completely.

Her black boots, partially concealed by the length of her pants, were tipped with lifelike gold casts of human toes. Like the bustier, the gold-capped shoes are a signature of the Schiaparelli maison, which has been turning out titillating and sometimes alarming experiments in Surrealism since the days it was helmed by founder Elsa Schiaparelli.

Today, Daniel Roseberry fills those (eccentric) shoes, and he’s found a loyal celebrity following through his interpretations of the house codes — many of them involving dramatic gold plating and oversized accessories. Beyoncé, Adele, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Anne Hathaway are just a few of the A-listers to have worn the brand in editorials, music videos, and to major red carpet events over the past few months.

Schiaparelli is predominantly a couture house, meaning it’s rare to find its pieces in stores — and when you do, they’re usually prohibitively expensive for the average shopper. But it’s still possible to honor the brand’s nearly 100-year history by embodying some of its favored embellishments: big bows, even bigger rosettes and ruffles, and of course, plenty of gold.

Shop our favorite Kendall Jenner-approved, Schiaparelli-inspired pieces below.

Get the look:

Collina Strada Women's Cardio Floral Print Gold Lamé Top

Shop now: $275; nordstrom.com



Ulla Johnson Solana Ruffle One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Shop now: $190 (Originally $475); nordstrom.com



Rick Owens Silver Bustier Top

Shop now: $810; ssense.com



Rotate Birger Christensen Leiza Ruffled Satin Mini Dress

Shop now: $480; net-a-porter.com



Kika Vargas Adri Ruffle-Sleeve Dress

Shop now: $695; farfetch.com



LoveShackFancy ​​Brenaya One-Shoulder Ruffled Taffeta Mini Dress

Shop now: $495; net-a-porter.com

