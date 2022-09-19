Fashion Look of the Day Margot Robbie Wore a Mall Brand Suit With $4,455 Worth of Accessories Our inner mall-rats are vindicated. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 @ 03:44PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Margot Robbie. Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. There are plenty of brands from our youth that we look back on now with a healthy dose of cringe. (Hot Topic, how I wish I never knew you.) And there are others that have been through that cycle and come out on the other side. Abercrombie & Fitch, for instance, is enjoying a renaissance, with a collection of its vintage pieces from the ‘90s even shown during NYFW at The Society Archive’s presentation. Still, there’s something special about a brand that grows as you do. For those of us who spent our teens saving up for patterned mini dresses and skinny jeans from Mango (formerly, MNG ), Margot Robbie’s latest outfit is the ultimate vindication. While doing press in New York for her latest film, Amsterdam, Robbie was seen looking as chic and grown-up as ever in an impeccably tailored three-piece suit from the beloved mall brand. While not “cheap,” at $200 for the jacket, $80 for the waistcoat, and $120 for the pants, the all-in cost of $400 is considerably less than what you’d spend on a comparable set from a designer brand. The ensemble looked leaps and bounds more expensive than we learned it to be thanks to elevated details like the split ankle cuff and wool-blend check fabric. Robbie’s accessories also lent themselves to her polished appearance. Her sunglasses, Chanel, cost $505 (more than the price of the entire suit), while her bag and heels, both Prada, cost $2,750 and $1,200, respectively. Considering her accessories alone cost over $4,455, we’re even more convinced her Mango suit, at a tenth of the price, is a homerun deal. We may have grown out of some habits of our youth, but spotting a great deal that’s worth spending our allowance on isn’t one of them. Shop our favorite Margot Robbie-approved Mango styles, below. Get the look: Structured Wool Suit Blazer Shop now: $200; mango.com Check Wool-Blend Suit Waistcoat Shop now: $80; mango.com Wool Suit Trousers Shop now: $120; mango.com Double-Breasted Wool Tailored Coat Shop now: $350; mango.com Corduroy Suit Blazer Shop now: $130; mango.com Flared Corduroy Trousers Shop now: $80; mango.com Satin Pleated skirt Shop now: $60; mango.com Leather Pointed Ankle Boots Shop now: $170; mango.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit