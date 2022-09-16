Fashion Look of the Day Vanessa Hudgens’ Deep-V Bodysuit Plunged All the Way Down to Her Belt We see you, ‘80s queen. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 @ 04:06PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Whoever it was that Nicki Minaj was singing about in “Dance (A$$),” we know for certain it wasn’t Vanessa Hudgens. At the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week this past Wednesday, Hudgens sat front row in a V-neck jumpsuit (by the designer, of course), cut so deep, it reached all the way down to her belt. Hudgens was joined at the show by a whole cast of other VIPs, including Anne Hathaway (who gave her best Andrea Sachs), Serena Williams, Sofia Richie, and Keke Palmer. All of the celebs who took their seats upon the long white benches were dressed in current-season MK, but none served quite as much body as Hudgens, herself. The bodysuit, plus the belt and coat from Michael Kors’ Fall ‘22 collection that she wore with it, was perfect front-row fodder: a sexy and flattering celebration of the designer. And while the cleavage-baring ensemble might not be so applicable in our day-to-day lives, we have to admit, the ‘80s-like catsuit-and-belt pairing has planted a seed in our minds for flirty fall dressing the Olivia Newton-John way. A sporty unitard plus a chunky (or perhaps intricate chain) belt solves plenty of styling woes encountered during a transitional dressing period. It’s warmer than a tank and shorts, say, but with all the ease and mobility we’ve come to enjoy from a sundress. Plus, the body-contouring fit of a skin-tight onesie paired with the comforting support and shapeliness of a belt highlighting your midsection? Well, I’m shocked we’re not wearing this master combo day in and day out already. Shop the flattering fall combo Vanessa Hudgens plucked straight out of the ‘80s, below. Get the look: Memoi Estelle Floral Long-Sleeve Sheer Lace Catsuit Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com Ronny Kobo Marmo Strapless Catsuit Shop now: $$378; nordstrom.com Yves Saint Laurent Rose Print Halter-Neck Catsuit Shop now: $2,690; nordstrom.com Tahari Wrap Bodice Belted Jumpsuit Shop now: $139; nordstrom.com A.L.C. Carmen Belted Linen-Blend Jumpsuit Shop now: $390 (Originally $650); nordstrom.com Bebe Ponte Knit Strapless Belted Jumpsuit Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit