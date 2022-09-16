Vanessa Hudgens’ Deep-V Bodysuit Plunged All the Way Down to Her Belt

We see you, ‘80s queen.

By
Laura Reilly
Published on September 16, 2022 @ 04:06PM

Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:

Getty Images

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

Whoever it was that Nicki Minaj was singing about in “Dance (A$$),” we know for certain it wasn’t Vanessa Hudgens. At the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week this past Wednesday, Hudgens sat front row in a V-neck jumpsuit (by the designer, of course), cut so deep, it reached all the way down to her belt.

Hudgens was joined at the show by a whole cast of other VIPs, including Anne Hathaway (who gave her best Andrea Sachs), Serena Williams, Sofia Richie, and Keke Palmer. All of the celebs who took their seats upon the long white benches were dressed in current-season MK, but none served quite as much body as Hudgens, herself.

The bodysuit, plus the belt and coat from Michael Kors’ Fall ‘22 collection that she wore with it, was perfect front-row fodder: a sexy and flattering celebration of the designer. And while the cleavage-baring ensemble might not be so applicable in our day-to-day lives, we have to admit, the ‘80s-like catsuit-and-belt pairing has planted a seed in our minds for flirty fall dressing the Olivia Newton-John way.

A sporty unitard plus a chunky (or perhaps intricate chain) belt solves plenty of styling woes encountered during a transitional dressing period. It’s warmer than a tank and shorts, say, but with all the ease and mobility we’ve come to enjoy from a sundress. Plus, the body-contouring fit of a skin-tight onesie paired with the comforting support and shapeliness of a belt highlighting your midsection? Well, I’m shocked we’re not wearing this master combo day in and day out already.

Shop the flattering fall combo Vanessa Hudgens plucked straight out of the ‘80s, below.

Get the look:

Memoi Estelle Floral Long-Sleeve Sheer Lace Catsuit

Shop  now: $78; nordstrom.com

Ronny Kobo Marmo Strapless Catsuit

Shop now: $$378; nordstrom.com

Yves Saint Laurent Rose Print Halter-Neck Catsuit

Shop now: $2,690; nordstrom.com

Tahari Wrap Bodice Belted Jumpsuit

Shop now: $139;  nordstrom.com

A.L.C. Carmen Belted Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

Shop now: $390 (Originally $650); nordstrom.com

Bebe Ponte Knit Strapless Belted Jumpsuit

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

