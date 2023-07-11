Fashion Look of the Day Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe Micro-mini meets Mary-Janes. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 04:55PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM Olivia Rodrigo is practically the spokesperson for Gen Z, but her early aughts-inspired punk style puts most millennials (who grew up during this time) to shame. Between her gothic LBDs, Tim Burton-approved 2023 Met Gala look, and rock-and-roll minidresses, the singer has a fashion sense to match her chart-topping angsty music (her latest hit is titled “Vampire,” after all) On Monday, the pop star — who recently announced that her sophomore album Guts is dropping this September — stuck to her usual fashion M.O. for an appearance at SiriusXM studios. Rodrigo wore a distressed black cropped sweater emblazoned with an orange graphic of a butterfly that had frayed threads hanging loose. But perhaps the most notable part of her look was the teeny-tiny black pleated miniskirt which she styled with coordinating Mary-Jane Jimmy Choo block heels with patent leather toes and a pearl button, putting the final touch on the Y2K-ified look. Olivia Rodrigo. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants Tennis skirts have had a huge resurgence in the last couple of years, but 2023 marked the birth of the teeny tiny micro skirts movement, led by stars like Rodrigo (and Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney) and fashion houses like Miu Miu. But you don’t have to write smash hits or splurge on the high-fashion offerings if you’re trying to recreate the barely-there bottoms — pretty much every brand has jumped on the micro-skirt bandwagon. And after the year of the loafer, the Mary-Jane (a distant cousin of sorts) is positioned to takeover the runways and shelves this fall and winter. The best part? The shoe is insanely versatile and built for everyday wear — whether you choose a heel like Olivia or opt for a flat iteration to fall in line with the industry’s balletcore craze. Shop Olivia’s perfectly punk look below. Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple Get the Look Cinq à Sept Belted Pleat miniskirt Shop now: $207 (originally $295); nordstrom.com Free People Pleated Micro Miniskort Shop now: $78; freepeople.com Lovers and Friends Amara Skirt Shop now: $128; revolve.com Timormode Women’s Pleated Skater Miniskirt Shop now: Price varies; amazon.com BDG Diego Belted Miniskirt Shop now: $69; urbanoutfitters.com Jimmy Choo Women’s Elisa 45 Mary Jane Pumps Shop now: $775; net-a-porter.com Sam Edelman Tahira Pump Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com Schutz Dorothy Patent Leather Pumps Shop now: $148; schutz.com Clarks Seren Mary Jane Pump Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com Madewell Greta Ballet Flat Shop now: $98; madewell.com Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat Shop now: $260; reformation.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The 30 Best Anti-Aging Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Score for as Low as $11 Today Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 55% Off The 250 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, Including Laneige, Olaplex, and More for Up to 80% Off