Look of the Day

While out and about in NYC, Karlie Kloss showed off her just a sliver of her midriff in an easy dusty blue printed Reformation maxi dress with a tie-front wrap top and a long wrap skirt. Ray-Ban aviators and caramel brown leather accessories completed her summery look.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Another day, another style win for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who achieved effortless glam with a relaxed white button-down tucked into a pair of skinnies (with the cuffs rolled up just so), complete with a Chanel gold purse and nude sandals.
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung brought the ‘70s trend into the 21st century by pairing her denim flares with a textured white tank, a statement belt, a polka-dot purse, and white sandals.
