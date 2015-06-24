Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2015
1. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis suited up in the most ladylike way possible for the launch of Gemfields Mozambican Rubies in a crisp white sleeveless plunge-neck double-breasted Antonio Berardi tuxedo dress with zip-slit detailing. She accessorized with a sparkler of a bracelet, ruby red lips, and black Kurt Geiger London pumps.
-
June 24, 2015
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon continued to promote her film Hot Pursuit at the Mexico City photocall, pulling out all the stops with a sculptural asymmetric ivory Mugler number that she styled with a single silver bracelet (to match her dress’s jewel accent) and summery tri-color T-strap Louboutins.
-
June 24, 2015
3. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara smoldered at the Hot Pursuit photocall in Mexico City in a black one-shoulder curve-hugging Antonio Berardi number with contrast cobalt blue piping, which she picked up on and carried over to her satin blue pumps. Vita Fede and Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry completed her look.
-
June 24, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth partied it up on the Highline at Coach’s 2015 summer soiree clad in head-to-toe Coach, which included a pieced silk floral-print tee, black wool patched trousers, a black cross-body purse, and metallic loafers.
-
June 24, 2015
5. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz joined in on the Coach 2015 Summer Party on the Highline in faux-collared knit tee and a leather mini, both by Coach, complete with a navy Coach cross-body bag and black sandals.
