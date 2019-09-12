Nine West and Kohl’s Just Released an Affordable Collection With Everything You Need for Fall

After spending the last couple of months in dresses and sandals, I'm ready to cozy up to a new sweater and hit the streets in a fresh pair of boots. I might actually end up buying a couple of new pairs because Nine West and Kohl's just released a fashion collection and it has all of the fall essentials (and some standout pieces) for less than $200.

Ciara brings the affordable collection to life (and is, literally, giving me life) in the campaign's video. In the clip, you can see the singer breaking it down in an all-orange outfit that's perfect for the office.

"I’m definitely into the monochromatic power suit right now," Ciara exclusively tells InStyle.com. "The bright blazer and pant is my favorite look in the collection, hands down."

In addition to Ciara's suit, the Nine West x Kohl's collection has a ton of blouses, trousers, and jackets. "It’s a sexy collection that will give women the confidence they need to empower them to take on the world," Ciara explains. "It’s also extremely versatile — you can dress it up for work and evening events, or dress it down with the on-trend denim and striped knits."

Shop Now: Nine West Satin Layering Cami, $22; kohls.com. Nine West Wide-Leg Pants, $37; kohls.com.

And of course, it wouldn't be a Nine West collection without some great accessories. The roster includes sparkly jewelry, cool python-print handbags, and classic boots and high heels.

"One of my first pairs of heels was Nine West," Ciara reveals. "So launching the brand at Kohl’s is a full-circle moment for me."

Before we know it, Ciara's daughter will be getting her first pair of heels. "I like to say Sienna is 2 going on 20," Ciara jokes. "She likes to do whatever mommy is doing and it’s so cute. I love having a girl and seeing her try on my shoes, clothes, jewelry, and even my wigs."

Shop Now: Nine West Side-Button Raglan Blouse, $36; kohls.com. Nine West Belted Pencil Skirt, $37; kohls.com.

Unfortunately, we aren't getting any luxurious wigs in this collection, but there are a ton of clothes and accessories that already have Ciara's stamp of approval. Press play at the top to watch the singer work it in the behind-the-scenes clips of her Nine West x Kohl's campaign, and head to the Kohl's website to shop the entire collection.