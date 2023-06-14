This Royals-Approved Designer Tote Bag Is on Secret Sale for Up to 60% Off, and Styles Are Selling Out Fast

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have both worn the brand.

Published on June 14, 2023

Pink Longchamp Bag
Nylon Longchamp tote bags gained an intense following during my college days. They came in smaller sizes that littered college bars, carrying nothing but IDs and lipgloss, and during school hours, the larger-sized totes would be stuffed to capacity with books and laptops. It was a right of passage to don a Longchamp on your shoulder, and if you — like me — didn't, the FOMO set in quickly. 

I still feel the FOMO of not owning my own Longchamp, and after seeing Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lopez carrying the Le Pilage tote on numerous occasions, my sights have been set on the coveted bag. If the royals have been seen carrying the practical everyday bag, so should I. 

And it's just my luck that Rue La La is currently slashing the prices of over 60 Longchamp bags during its secret sale. The Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote is priced at as low as $70, and other styles like the Le Foulonne Leather Crossbody are up to 60 percent off. But act fast — many of the totes are already selling out.

Best Longchamp Deals at Rue La La 

While I plan to add at least one of these royal-approved bags to my cart while they’re on rare sale, there are a few essential steps to get in on the deals. First, you'll need to sign up for a free Rue La La membership to access the Longchamp secret sale, along with other under-the-radar deals for other designer items. 

If you want to sport a stuffed tote like Katie Holmes or keep things posh like Kate Middleton, now is the time to stock up or purchase your first Longchamp tote (like me). Shop the Le Pliage totes and other popular Longchamp styles now during Rue La La's secret sale while they’re in stock and up to 60 percent off.

