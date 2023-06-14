Fashion Accessories Bags This Royals-Approved Designer Tote Bag Is on Secret Sale for Up to 60% Off, and Styles Are Selling Out Fast Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have both worn the brand. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 @ 08:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Nylon Longchamp tote bags gained an intense following during my college days. They came in smaller sizes that littered college bars, carrying nothing but IDs and lipgloss, and during school hours, the larger-sized totes would be stuffed to capacity with books and laptops. It was a right of passage to don a Longchamp on your shoulder, and if you — like me — didn't, the FOMO set in quickly. I still feel the FOMO of not owning my own Longchamp, and after seeing Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lopez carrying the Le Pilage tote on numerous occasions, my sights have been set on the coveted bag. If the royals have been seen carrying the practical everyday bag, so should I. And it's just my luck that Rue La La is currently slashing the prices of over 60 Longchamp bags during its secret sale. The Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote is priced at as low as $70, and other styles like the Le Foulonne Leather Crossbody are up to 60 percent off. But act fast — many of the totes are already selling out. Best Longchamp Deals at Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $75 (Originally $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $110 (Originally $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $110 (Originally $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Tote, $100 (Originally $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $75 (Originally $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Large Nylon Top Handle Tote, $130 (Originally $160) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $70 (Originally $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir XS Leather Backpack, $188 (Originally $470) Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Canvas Camera Bag, $130 (Originally $260) Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Crossbody, $157 (Originally $395) Longchamp Medium Leather Tote, $278 (Originally $695) While I plan to add at least one of these royal-approved bags to my cart while they’re on rare sale, there are a few essential steps to get in on the deals. First, you'll need to sign up for a free Rue La La membership to access the Longchamp secret sale, along with other under-the-radar deals for other designer items. If you want to sport a stuffed tote like Katie Holmes or keep things posh like Kate Middleton, now is the time to stock up or purchase your first Longchamp tote (like me). Shop the Le Pliage totes and other popular Longchamp styles now during Rue La La's secret sale while they’re in stock and up to 60 percent off. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 5,000+ Comfy T-Shirt Dresses That Are Perfect for Summer