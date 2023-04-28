I’ve Tested Hundreds of Lipsticks, and I Found the 3 Best Long-Lasting Liquid Formulas Starting at $8

I inherited my love of lipstick from my mom. Every morning, she would swipe on a vibrant hue and instantly elevate her look. Now, I do the same, making sure to keep a tube of red or pink beside me at all times. There’s just one problem: I despise the constant smudging and reapplication process that’s often associated with a fresh pout. That’s why I went searching for the best long-lasting liquid lipsticks that would stay put all day long, and after lots of trial and error, I landed on three must-have formulas.

The process consisted of a full day of wear per lipstick, where I looked at application, removal, longevity, and pigment. I kept track of my progress, comparing the final notes, concluding that Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, and Chanel’s Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue made the cut. Keep reading to find out why.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

We’re starting with the best of the three: Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick. It comes as no surprise that Queen RiRi’s brand sits in first place. I wore the super-pigmented lippie for a total of 10 hours. During that time I ate, drank, and even used mouthwash while the velvet matte product stayed put. The whipped formula is also lightweight and cushiony on the lips, which feels like you’re wearing nothing and makes for a definite plus. I will note that some minimal bleeding did occur, though it’s nothing some powder around the lips can’t help. Better yet, I didn’t have to reapply a single time, and the color looked just as good at the end as it did upon initial application.

$29

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Up next is Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Not only is this a drugstore option, but it’s on sale for just $8 right now. The matte lipstick applies comfortably and smoothly, though I will say it dries down to be a bit sticky. Because of this, you may need to apply a second coat throughout the day, but you can definitely get by with just one. This is thanks to the strong color pay off that doesn’t smudge one bit — not even after wearing it for 11 hours straight.

$8 (Originally $11)

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue

Last but not least is Chanel’s Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue. This option is different from the rest, as it features dual-end applicators that give way to a saturated liquid lipstick and a high-shine gloss. Together, they apply smoothly and give your lips a juicy look. I wore it for 11 hours and did need a second coat to keep the pigment strong and bright. However, I couldn’t get enough of the natural, lip-enhancing look it gave me, thus making it a must-have.

$45


