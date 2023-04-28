I’ve Tested Hundreds of Lipsticks, and I Found the 3 Best Long-Lasting Liquid Formulas Starting at $8

They stayed put all day with almost no touch-ups.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Iâm a Lipstick Snob, and I Found the 3 Best Long-Lasting Liquid Formulas Starting at $8
Photo:

Fenty / Maybelline / InStyle

I inherited my love of lipstick from my mom. Every morning, she would swipe on a vibrant hue and instantly elevate her look. Now, I do the same, making sure to keep a tube of red or pink beside me at all times. There’s just one problem: I despise the constant smudging and reapplication process that’s often associated with a fresh pout. That’s why I went searching for the best long-lasting liquid lipsticks that would stay put all day long, and after lots of trial and error, I landed on three must-have formulas. 

The process consisted of a full day of wear per lipstick, where I looked at application, removal, longevity, and pigment. I kept track of my progress, comparing the final notes, concluding that Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, and Chanel’s Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue made the cut. Keep reading to find out why.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Ulta

We’re starting with the best of the three: Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick. It comes as no surprise that Queen RiRi’s brand sits in first place. I wore the super-pigmented lippie for a total of 10 hours. During that time I ate, drank, and even used mouthwash while the velvet matte product stayed put. The whipped formula is also lightweight and cushiony on the lips, which feels like you’re wearing nothing and makes for a definite plus. I will note that some minimal bleeding did occur, though it’s nothing some powder around the lips can’t help. Better yet, I didn’t have to reapply a single time, and the color looked just as good at the end as it did upon initial application.  

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Shop now: $29; ulta.com

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Maybelline New York Matte ink liquid lipstick

Amazon

Up next is Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Not only is this a drugstore option, but it’s on sale for just $8 right now. The matte lipstick applies comfortably and smoothly, though I will say it dries down to be a bit sticky. Because of this, you may need to apply a second coat throughout the day, but you can definitely get by with just one. This is thanks to the strong color pay off that doesn’t smudge one bit — not even after wearing it for 11 hours straight. 

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue

LE ROUGE DUO ULTRA TENUE

Chanel

Last but not least is Chanel’s Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue. This option is different from the rest, as it features dual-end applicators that give way to a saturated liquid lipstick and a high-shine gloss. Together, they apply smoothly and give your lips a juicy look. I wore it for 11 hours and did need a second coat to keep the pigment strong and bright. However, I couldn’t get enough of the natural, lip-enhancing look it gave me, thus making it a must-have. 

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue

Shop now: $45; chanel.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Spade Handbags
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Wearing These 5 Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags All Spring Long
Woman applying body oil to her hands
My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon
BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Cocktail Dresses
Amazon Shoppers Call This Newly Launched, $43 Wedding Guest Dress "Perfect" and "Very Flattering”
Related Articles
e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer
I’m Blown Away by This Best-Selling $7 Concealer That Makes Me Look Like I Sleep 9 Hours a Night
LOTD 4/27
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore Spring 2023’s Most Flattering Trend
Woman applying body oil to her hands
My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon
Gigi Hadid in New York
Gigi Hadid's Statement Flower Earrings Are Perfect for Summer Weddings — and We Found Them on Sale
StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool
I Swapped Professional Dermaplaning Treatments for This $75 DIY Tool That's So Easy to Use
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
64-Year-Olds Are “Stunned” by the Results of This $25 Face and Neck Cream That Firms Crepey Skin
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
I Used This $18 Thickening Biotin Oil for 1 Month, and My Hair Is the Fullest It's Ever Been
I Study Trends for a Living, and These are the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags on Amazon â and They're Under $140
I Study Fashion Trends Daily, and I Found the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags at Amazon — Starting at $46
Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter for Added Glow
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Skin, and This $10 Product Is the Secret
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It
Tula lip treatment balm
Peptide Lip Treatments Are Spiking in Popularity — and 60-Year-Olds Call This One “Perfect”
Best Cream Eyeshadows
The 11 Best Cream Eyeshadows of 2023 That Won’t Slide or Smudge
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Andie Swimsuit, M.Gemi Clogs, True Botanicals
I’ve Tried Countless New Items This Season, but These 7 Majorly Leveled-Up My Life