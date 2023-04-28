Beauty Makeup Face Lips I’ve Tested Hundreds of Lipsticks, and I Found the 3 Best Long-Lasting Liquid Formulas Starting at $8 They stayed put all day with almost no touch-ups. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Fenty / Maybelline / InStyle I inherited my love of lipstick from my mom. Every morning, she would swipe on a vibrant hue and instantly elevate her look. Now, I do the same, making sure to keep a tube of red or pink beside me at all times. There’s just one problem: I despise the constant smudging and reapplication process that’s often associated with a fresh pout. That’s why I went searching for the best long-lasting liquid lipsticks that would stay put all day long, and after lots of trial and error, I landed on three must-have formulas. The process consisted of a full day of wear per lipstick, where I looked at application, removal, longevity, and pigment. I kept track of my progress, comparing the final notes, concluding that Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, and Chanel’s Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue made the cut. Keep reading to find out why. Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, $29 Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $8 (Originally $11) Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue, $45 Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick Ulta We’re starting with the best of the three: Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick. It comes as no surprise that Queen RiRi’s brand sits in first place. I wore the super-pigmented lippie for a total of 10 hours. During that time I ate, drank, and even used mouthwash while the velvet matte product stayed put. The whipped formula is also lightweight and cushiony on the lips, which feels like you’re wearing nothing and makes for a definite plus. I will note that some minimal bleeding did occur, though it’s nothing some powder around the lips can’t help. Better yet, I didn’t have to reapply a single time, and the color looked just as good at the end as it did upon initial application. Shop now: $29; ulta.com Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon Up next is Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Not only is this a drugstore option, but it’s on sale for just $8 right now. The matte lipstick applies comfortably and smoothly, though I will say it dries down to be a bit sticky. Because of this, you may need to apply a second coat throughout the day, but you can definitely get by with just one. This is thanks to the strong color pay off that doesn’t smudge one bit — not even after wearing it for 11 hours straight. Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Chanel Last but not least is Chanel’s Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue. This option is different from the rest, as it features dual-end applicators that give way to a saturated liquid lipstick and a high-shine gloss. Together, they apply smoothly and give your lips a juicy look. I wore it for 11 hours and did need a second coat to keep the pigment strong and bright. However, I couldn’t get enough of the natural, lip-enhancing look it gave me, thus making it a must-have. Shop now: $45; chanel.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Wearing These 5 Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags All Spring Long My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers Call This Newly Launched, $43 Wedding Guest Dress "Perfect" and "Very Flattering”