While we’ve been lucky to step up our manicure-game with gel and at-home extensions, the choice between healthy nails and those that look good has become more dramatic. Sure, our manicures have gotten more intricate and long-lasting, but the effects on our nails have only worsened; to remove the polish we’re dipping our fingers into acetone, buffing away what thickness we have left, and (in my case) picking off bits off gel and the layer of nail that comes with it. Luckily, there’s a slew of nail-strengthening products out there that can help — including this nourishing nail mask from the brand behind the internet’s favorite nail concealer.

Londontown’s Nail Probiotic Instant Boost mask is a clean, cruelty-free product that’s designed to revive thinning and weak nails. The mask formula features a blend of probiotics and gentle exfoliants that brighten, moisturize, and restore the strength of damaged nails. When used long term, it can even protect against future breakdown. Right now, you can grab the mask for $22 during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale.

To use the mask, the brand recommends applying it on each nail and waiting for 30 seconds before washing it off as a “pre-mani pick me up,” or if you’re looking for more hydration, you can leave it on for up to 10 minutes. Shoppers on the Londontown website noticed immediate results when using the brand’s nail mask, with one writing that their nails looked healthy “as soon as [they] applied it.” And, given that the mask only needs to sit for 10 minutes for an intensive treatment, customers loved that this fast-acting treatment can be done even when short on time.

Other than the immediate results, other shoppers who used it more long term saw dramatic changes in their nails’ texture as well, with more than one person deeming it magical. “I was totally amazed [with] how well this works. I have had challenging nails for the last 30 years [and] Londontown has changed that,” one person wrote. “This treatment is nothing short of a miracle, and I love that I can apply it before I put polish on.”Another noted that they had tried, “everything out there to rehab [their] nails, which were peeling terribly,” and that the Londontown probiotic nail mask worked, “magic,” writing, “you can feel the moisture soaking in.”

If your damaged nails are in need of a spa treatment, Londontown’s at-home Probiotic Instant Boost nail mask is ready to revive and restore.