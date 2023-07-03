I Comfortably Walked 5 Miles in the Always-Sold Out Sneakers Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria Wear

And I was thoroughly impressed.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on July 3, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Loci Sneakers
I am obsessed with heels; I have an entire closet dedicated to pumps and own just about every style out there. But even though platforms, wedges, and stilettos make my heart skip a beat, nothing compares to the fit and feel of a good sneaker — and I recently found my new favorite pair in the Løci Origins

Worn by the likes of Mila Kunis, Lucy Hale, Eva Longoria, Ben Affleck, Nikki Reed, and Olivia Wilde, the Løci Origin shoes have clearly gained the attention of a  star-studded roster. So it’s no surprise that the style has sold out 10 times and is almost never in stock — except for right now. As soon as I saw that the shoe was available, I secured a pair and put them to the test. 

Immediately after receiving the famous shoe, I noticed the high quality of the design. Handmade in Portugal, the Løci Origin is made exclusively with vegan materials, including recycled plastic and foam, nylon, and bamboo. Each piece works together to craft a groundbreaking shoe complete with a durable rubber sole, water-resistant upper, breathable cork insole, and laces derived from waxed cotton, per the brand. The purpose of each detail? To “withstand everyday use and maximum comfort,” according to Loci’s website.  

I can attest that the Løci Origin’s fit (and feel) is as good as it’s made out to be. I typically wear a size 5.5 but opted for a women’s 6 since it’s the smallest option Løci carries. I’m glad I did, as the shoe feels like it was made for my foot; it has a secure fit that’s snug without being too tight. In fact, the comfort level exceeded my expectations. I wore the sneakers around New York City and walked upwards of 5 miles, ending my trek with zero blisters or aches. The Løci Origins never felt clunky or heavy — but instead added a spring to my step — and better yet, they kept my feet dry and cool all day long.    

Loci Sneakers

As a fashion editor who has heart eyes for pretty things, looks are just as important to me. Thankfully, the Løci Origin has one of the sleekest silhouettes I’ve ever seen. I opted for Kunis’ black and stone colorway to add a neutral shade to my existing shoe collection. However, the brand’s bold hues, which include floral prints and exciting reds, are just as stylish, and I’m keen to try one of those next.    

Speaking of style, I’ve never had trouble pairing the Løci Origins with anything in my closet. The chic yet lowkey design lends itself to versatility, allowing you to dress them up with a maxi gown (like I did) or down with leggings and a simple white tee

The only downside to the celebrity- and editor-loved shoes? They’re bound to sell out again, so I recommend picking up a pair while you have the chance. 

