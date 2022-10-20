When a sneaker sells out at record speed once, it’s worth noting. But when said sneaker sells out eight times in a row, has built up an impressive celebrity following, and is finally back in stock after months of waiting, it’s absolutely headline-worthy.

Not only does the Løci Nine check all the aforementioned boxes, it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. Having been spotted on big names like Eva Longoria, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Wilde, it’s no surprise the sneakers sell like hotcakes. But after two months of being out of stock, they’re finally back.

Another worthy point of mention, the Løci Nines are eco-friendly; in fact, they’re the brand’s most sustainable sneakers to date. They’re made from 100 percent recycled materials that make them water-resistant, an ideal feature for this time of year. They also have a custom cork insole that gives them the perfect amount of bounce with each step, plus a lightweight, rubber sole for a nonslip grip. TL;DR? They’re practical and comfortable — a sneaker win-win.

LOCI

The Løci isn’t your traditional white sneaker, either. Sure, it has all the elements — like the classic, crisp design and high-focus comfort — but with an eye-catching touch thanks to the brand’s “ø” logo emblazoned on both sides of its shoes. The additional color accents on the heel and tongue keep them from feeling too basic, as well.

The best part? There are a lot of color options when it comes to this particular sneaker style, so you’ll have no problem finding a hue for you. In particular, the almost-sold-out natural/black/stone color is a best-seller, which is no surprise given that a trusty neutral that pairs well with everything is always a favorite. It’s also the exact colorway that Longoria wore on her recent trip to Mexico — a smart packing move if you want to limit the amount of footwear you bring, without limiting the way you can wear them. The Løci Nines pair well with everything, from jeans and shorts to dresses and skirts — no wonder people are clamoring for them.

The just-restocked kicks are currently available in all sizes, but that probably won’t be the case for long. Shop them for $170 a pop before they’re gone.