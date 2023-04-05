Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin

InStyle tested 31 hand creams and dubbed this one the best overall.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Rely on This $13 “InStyle”-Tested Cream for Restoring "Dry, Chapped" Hands
Photo:

Getty Images

Chronically parched hands run in my family; we all get premature hand wrinkles and super dehydrated knuckles, so taking care of our palms and fingers is essential. That’s why my aunt gifted me a tube of L’Occitane hand cream three years ago, claiming it was the “best stuff ever.” She wasn't wrong; I still use it to this day (and definitely applied some as I was writing this story). 

L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream comes from a French brand that offers an array of bodycare, but IMO, the silky moisturizer trumps them all. Afterall, the $13 lotion has racked up nearly 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and has even been tested by InStyle editors who named it the “best overall” out of 31 hand creams. This is due to the rich formula that’s packed with honey, almond extract, shea butter, and coconut oil to heal cracks and rough spots.

LâOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 1 ounce

Amazon

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

I’m here to back those claims up; I keep the 1-ounce tube close by, whether it’s in my purse, back pocket, or on my work desk. I simply apply the lotion as needed, allowing the salve to quickly sink into my skin, and immediately create a smooth, non-greasy feeling that hydrates my palms, fingers, and cuticles. Best of all, the formula is easy to rub in — there isn’t a white cast on my cocoa-colored skin, and it’s never sticky. 

I also got my super-picky boyfriend to use the L’Occitane cream, which he called the “perfect lotion to put on your hands before you go to sleep.” He’s not wrong, as I reach for the large 5-ounce tube on my nightstand before bed every night. This way, I wake up to smooth, supple hands every morning.

LâOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 5 ounce

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Shoppers are just as obsessed with the lotion, saying their “dry, chapped hands felt better right away.” “I’ve been using [L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream] for a couple of years,” said another reviewer, adding, “I can see the difference since I started using it. My palms and fingers used to get like sandpaper.” And as if it couldn't get better, an Amazon customer said “a little goes a long way,” meaning it will last you a while (i.e. more for your money).

So take it from someone who struggles with seriously thirsty hands — and a choosy boyfriend: L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream is like a fresh glass of water you’ll never want to stop drinking. And for $13 (or $30 if you feel like splurging on the big size), you really can’t go wrong. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
women wearing bikini trends for 2023.
12 Swimwear Trends You'll Definitely Want To Wear In 2023
Related Articles
Toning Body Cream Smoothes Hands
Shoppers Say This Now-$10 Toning Body Cream Rehydrates Skin "Within Seconds"
My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves âAll Drynessâ
My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves “All Dryness”
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit â and Itâs $40 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now
picture
Shoppers With Eczema and Dry Patches Say This Soothing $10 Body Wash Takes Their Skin From “Scaly to Smooth”
65-year-old shoppers call this vitamin c serum "life-changing," and its 40% off
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This Vitamin C Serum “Life-Changing,” and It’s 40% Off
L'Amarue CPC
I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good
Shoppers in their 60s say this body lotion "lasts several days" and makes skin feel "so soft" and "revitalized"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Revitalizing Body Lotion Keeps Skin “Hydrated and Soft” for “Several Days”
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
Replacing Foundation With Tinted Moisturizer
28,000+ Shoppers Love This $14 Tinted Moisturizer That Gives Skin a “Subtle Glow”
this $10 nail polish "lasts longer than gel" according to tens of thousands of enthusiastic shoppers
This $10 Nail Polish “Lasts Longer Than Gel,” According to Shoppers Who Can Go 8+ Days Without Chipping
Beauty Pie CPC - I Tried the Cream Blush Jennifer Coolidge Wore to Her Movie Premiere, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Ulta No 7 Hand and Nail Treatment Review
I Had Brittle, Neglected Nails and Cuticles Until I Discovered This $10, Anti-Aging Hand Treatment
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"