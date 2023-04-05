Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin

Chronically parched hands run in my family; we all get premature hand wrinkles and super dehydrated knuckles, so taking care of our palms and fingers is essential. That’s why my aunt gifted me a tube of L’Occitane hand cream three years ago, claiming it was the “best stuff ever.” She wasn't wrong; I still use it to this day (and definitely applied some as I was writing this story).

L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream comes from a French brand that offers an array of bodycare, but IMO, the silky moisturizer trumps them all. Afterall, the $13 lotion has racked up nearly 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and has even been tested by InStyle editors who named it the “best overall” out of 31 hand creams. This is due to the rich formula that’s packed with honey, almond extract, shea butter, and coconut oil to heal cracks and rough spots.

I’m here to back those claims up; I keep the 1-ounce tube close by, whether it’s in my purse, back pocket, or on my work desk. I simply apply the lotion as needed, allowing the salve to quickly sink into my skin, and immediately create a smooth, non-greasy feeling that hydrates my palms, fingers, and cuticles. Best of all, the formula is easy to rub in — there isn’t a white cast on my cocoa-colored skin, and it’s never sticky.

I also got my super-picky boyfriend to use the L’Occitane cream, which he called the “perfect lotion to put on your hands before you go to sleep.” He’s not wrong, as I reach for the large 5-ounce tube on my nightstand before bed every night. This way, I wake up to smooth, supple hands every morning.

Shoppers are just as obsessed with the lotion, saying their “dry, chapped hands felt better right away.” “I’ve been using [L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream] for a couple of years,” said another reviewer, adding, “I can see the difference since I started using it. My palms and fingers used to get like sandpaper.” And as if it couldn't get better, an Amazon customer said “a little goes a long way,” meaning it will last you a while (i.e. more for your money).

So take it from someone who struggles with seriously thirsty hands — and a choosy boyfriend: L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream is like a fresh glass of water you’ll never want to stop drinking. And for $13 (or $30 if you feel like splurging on the big size), you really can’t go wrong.

