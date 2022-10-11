I Always Gift My 62-Year-Old Mom This French Bodycare Brand, and It’s on Rare Sale at Amazon

Get L’Occitane best-sellers for up to 30 percent off for a limited time.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 09:30PM

L'Occitane Prime Day Deals
Photo:

Instagram @loccitane

I only have two rules during an Amazon sales event: One, stock up on basics you actually use, and two, think ahead to holiday shopping. Alongside that bulk pack of razors you’re buying, it’s not too shabby an idea to add that shampoo your mom loves or that coat your sister’s been eyeing to your cart, too.

I’ll be doing just that because one of my mom’s favorite body care brands, L’Occitane, is on sale for up to 30 percent off. If you’re a L’Occitane fan, you’ll know that the brand rarely offers deals on its best-selling products, so this is a great time to indulge in the brand; I’ll be stocking up on my own must-haves, too. Here are the eight best L’Occitane deals to shop on Amazon right now:

There’s a lot to love about L’Occitane, from the quality of its products to the scents. Its almond collection is a personal favorite of mine, and the highly-rated and loved Almond Shower Oil is 30 percent off right now. The oil both cleanses and moisturizes, and it transforms into a milky wash upon contact with wet skin. I’ll be getting one for myself and as well as the Almond Delightful Body Balm for my mom, which has the same delightful (and in my opinion, sexy) scent and is incredibly hydrating and softening.

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $42); amazon.com

L'Occitane Almond Delightful Body Balm

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $40); amazon.com

While I’m more of a fan of the almond-scented collection, my mom’s preferred L’Occitane collection is the verbena one, which has a super fresh and energizing scent. I'm making sure to grab her the Citrus Verbana Body Scrub, a gentle, jelly-like body exfoliator that’ll leave your skin silky smooth while smelling fresh and citrusy. You can grab the scent in a perfume version, too, which is just $66 right now; alongside verbena, the fruity fragrance features lemon, orange, and grapefruit notes. I don't know about you, but that sounds like just the kind of refresher I need during the colder seasons.

L'Occitane Verbena

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $29); amazon.com

L'Occitane Verbena

Amazon

Shop now: $66 (Originally $78); amazon.com

And, if you’re not so into scents and want something more classic and subtle, don’t sleep on the brand’s classic shea collection. The Ultra Rich Shea Body Cream is another best seller you can snag for 30 percent off; made with 25 percent shea butter, this is one of L’Occitane’s richest body creams and is a cold weather necessity. WDespite being deeply moisturizing, I love that it absorbs super well and leaves skin feeling soft for over 24 hours. 

L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $49); amazon.com

Shop more L’Occitane deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event, here.

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

