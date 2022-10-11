Beauty Skincare Body Care I Always Gift My 62-Year-Old Mom This French Bodycare Brand, and It’s on Rare Sale at Amazon Get L’Occitane best-sellers for up to 30 percent off for a limited time. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 @ 09:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @loccitane I only have two rules during an Amazon sales event: One, stock up on basics you actually use, and two, think ahead to holiday shopping. Alongside that bulk pack of razors you’re buying, it’s not too shabby an idea to add that shampoo your mom loves or that coat your sister’s been eyeing to your cart, too. I’ll be doing just that because one of my mom’s favorite body care brands, L’Occitane, is on sale for up to 30 percent off. If you’re a L’Occitane fan, you’ll know that the brand rarely offers deals on its best-selling products, so this is a great time to indulge in the brand; I’ll be stocking up on my own must-haves, too. Here are the eight best L’Occitane deals to shop on Amazon right now: L’Occitane Rose Hand Cream, $11 (Originally $13) L'Occitane Citrus Verbena Body Scrub, $25 (Originally $29) L’Occitane Most-Loved Five-Piece Collection, $30 (Originally $35) L’Occitane Cleansing and Softening Almond Shower Oil, $31 (Originally $42) L’Occitane Ultra Rich Shea Body Cream, $34 (Originally $49) L’Occitane Almond Delightful Body Balm, $34 (Originally $40) L'Occitane Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion with Refill, $59 (Originally $69) L'Occitane Citrus Verbena Eau de Toilette, $66 (Originally $78) There’s a lot to love about L’Occitane, from the quality of its products to the scents. Its almond collection is a personal favorite of mine, and the highly-rated and loved Almond Shower Oil is 30 percent off right now. The oil both cleanses and moisturizes, and it transforms into a milky wash upon contact with wet skin. I’ll be getting one for myself and as well as the Almond Delightful Body Balm for my mom, which has the same delightful (and in my opinion, sexy) scent and is incredibly hydrating and softening. Amazon Shop now: $31 (Originally $42); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $34 (Originally $40); amazon.com While I’m more of a fan of the almond-scented collection, my mom’s preferred L’Occitane collection is the verbena one, which has a super fresh and energizing scent. I'm making sure to grab her the Citrus Verbana Body Scrub, a gentle, jelly-like body exfoliator that’ll leave your skin silky smooth while smelling fresh and citrusy. You can grab the scent in a perfume version, too, which is just $66 right now; alongside verbena, the fruity fragrance features lemon, orange, and grapefruit notes. I don't know about you, but that sounds like just the kind of refresher I need during the colder seasons. Amazon Shop now: $25 (Originally $29); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $66 (Originally $78); amazon.com And, if you’re not so into scents and want something more classic and subtle, don’t sleep on the brand’s classic shea collection. The Ultra Rich Shea Body Cream is another best seller you can snag for 30 percent off; made with 25 percent shea butter, this is one of L’Occitane’s richest body creams and is a cold weather necessity. WDespite being deeply moisturizing, I love that it absorbs super well and leaves skin feeling soft for over 24 hours. Amazon Shop now: $34 (Originally $49); amazon.com Shop more L’Occitane deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event, here. Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Lip Mask Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year — but Not for Long The Regrowth Treatment That Has “a Noticeable Effect” on Thinning Hair “After Only a Month” Is Now $28 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit