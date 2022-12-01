'InStyle' Fashion Editor Styled the Cutest Wedding Guest Outfit for One Breast Cancer Survivor

On her 27th birthday, Lizzy Dzuro found a tumor on her breast that would change her life — she was diagnosed with stage 2 double positive breast cancer. After 16 rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy, and implant reconstruction, Lizzy is now a breast cancer survivor. It’s safe to say that her journey has changed her identity, as well as her fashion sense. And with numerous upcoming weddings and events on the horizon, Dzuro was looking to find herself — and her style — again. So she teamed up with InStyle’s senior fashion editor Samantha Sutton to put together her perfect look, as well as re-establish her confidence.

“Treatment and surgery completely changed my body,” she tells Sutton. “It’s not me yet, and I’m now in the part of the journey where I’m accepting this new look.”

In InStyle’s styling studio, Sutton helped Dzuro find not one, but two great looks for wedding season. The first was a Barbiecore pink A-line gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. “Putting this on has just made me feel so beautiful and so feminine again,” she says. “I’m in the 'embrace the scars' moment.” She accessorized the smock with matching statement heels (which had a feather puff on each toe) and an oversized flower choker.

It's her second look, inspired by Emily in Paris and with a special touch from Reese Witherspoon's brand, Draper James, that really left Dzuro feeling herself. Watch the video above to see it in full and hear more about her journey back to style.