Lizzy Caplan Says She's Here For the Lindsay Lohan Renaissance

Now that Lindsay Lohan is back in the headlines thanks to her Netflix holiday film Falling For Christmas and talks of a Freaky Friday reunion, it's only natural that rumors of a Mean Girls sequel come back into everyone's minds. Since the film debuted in 2004, fans have been itching for more from Cady Heron and her frenemies, and in a new interview with Grazia USA, Lizzy Caplan, who played Janis Ian, said that she'd sign on without hesitation, though she added that she's not quite sure what else there is to cover for her character and the rest of the film's motley crew.

In her sit-down with the magazine, the Fleishman Is in Trouble star noted that the movie wrapped things up pretty nicely, giving each character a clear finish to their respective storylines. But even saying that, she says that she'd be "an idiot" if she passed up the chance to reunite with Lohan.

"Of course, I would want to be a part of it. I would be an idiot not to join," she said. "But to me, it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle, and end. I don't know what's left of the story."

Getty Images

Caplan went on to praise Lohan's return to acting, saying that she's so happy to see Lindsay come back and showcase her talent again. Back in April 2022, Lohan told Andy Cohen that it "would be my dream to come back and film a sequel."



"I am so on board with this return of Lindsay Lohan. I'm just pumped," Caplan explained "She was such an incredible talent when she was working as a kid and a young adult so I'm happy to see that she's coming back."

Tina Fey wrote the original film and is also working to adapt the stage play into a movie, Mean Girls The Musical. The new movie will feature music from her husband, Jeff Richmond, and no casting or release date has been shared.

