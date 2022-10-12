Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Is Turning ‘Fit Checks Into Tit Checks in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This breast cancer awareness month, Lizzo and her shapewear brand Yitty are teaming up with the Young Survival Coalition and OHG’s Purpose Group to help turn ‘fit checks into tit checks. What does that mean, exactly? In an effort to target the under-40 age group who may not realize that they’re at risk for breast cancer, Yitty wants you to take time each day to practice “breast self-awareness,” similar to how you’d take time to check out your (out)fit each morning.

According to the campaign’s website, the majority of young women diagnosed with breast cancer tend to find abnormalities in their breasts themselves — usually while getting dressed. The purpose of #TitCheck is to encourage young people to: “Think about their breasts when they get dressed, Identify any changes, and Talk to their doctor” if they notice anything amiss. 

Abnormalities could include a change in a breast’s size or nipple’s appearance, the development of a hard lump or knot near your underarm, variance in your breast’s skin texture or tone, nipple discharge or blood, and the arrival of a rash or any breast redness or swelling.

In order to further promote this important campaign, Yitty is committed to sharing the #TitCheck message across all of its platforms throughout the month of October and is encouraging followers to do the same. “Our goal as a #TitCheck partner is to educate our community on the risks of breast cancer at a young age and help them understand how easy it is to check themselves and take control of their breast health,” Yitty President, Kristen Dykstra, said. 

For more information about the #TitCheck initiative, visit titcheck.org.

