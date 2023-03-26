Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece

As if Kylie Jenner wearing an upside-down bikini not once, but twice in a matter of days wasn't enough proof that the swimwear trend is sticking around for another summer, allow Lizzo to convince you.



On Saturday, the singer spent the day on the beach ahead kicking off Atlantis Paradise Island's new concert series in the Bahamas, and for the sun-filled occasion, she opted for a bikini that matched the tropical locale. Wearing a green palm-leaf print two-piece with a triangle top that was purposefully worn upside-down and featured crisscrossing straps in the front for a cutout effect, as well as a pair of high-waisted matching bottoms, Lizzo took in her scenic surroundings while aboard a boat.

Lizzo Instagram

She accessorized her bathing suit with large wraparound Chanel sunglasses and a glowing makeup-free complexion, and styled her dark curly hair in tiny bantu knots.

Back on land, Lizzo shared a slideshow of silly photos of herself posing in the sand on all fours, as the ocean's waves crashed behind her. "Bahamas! You ready? See you soon ❤️," she captioned the post.



It's been a busy couple of days for Lizzo, who deserved some much-need rest and relaxation. Earlier this week, before touching down in the Bahamas, Lizzo joined SZA onstage in a neon yellow tracksuit for the final show of her SOS Tour in Los Angeles. The two performed Lizzo's self-love song "Special," which recently got the remix treatment from the "Kill Bill" hitmaker.