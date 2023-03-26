Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece

It's about damn time for summer to arrive.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 @ 12:24PM
Lizzo
Photo:

Getty

As if Kylie Jenner wearing an upside-down bikini not once, but twice in a matter of days wasn't enough proof that the swimwear trend is sticking around for another summer, allow Lizzo to convince you. 

On Saturday, the singer spent the day on the beach ahead kicking off Atlantis Paradise Island's new concert series in the Bahamas, and for the sun-filled occasion, she opted for a bikini that matched the tropical locale. Wearing a green palm-leaf print two-piece with a triangle top that was purposefully worn upside-down and featured crisscrossing straps in the front for a cutout effect, as well as a pair of high-waisted matching bottoms, Lizzo took in her scenic surroundings while aboard a boat.

Lizzo

Lizzo Instagram

She accessorized her bathing suit with large wraparound Chanel sunglasses and a glowing makeup-free complexion, and styled her dark curly hair in tiny bantu knots. 

Back on land, Lizzo shared a slideshow of silly photos of herself posing in the sand on all fours, as the ocean's waves crashed behind her. "Bahamas! You ready? See you soon ❤️," she captioned the post.  

It's been a busy couple of days for Lizzo, who deserved some much-need rest and relaxation. Earlier this week, before touching down in the Bahamas, Lizzo joined SZA onstage in a neon yellow tracksuit for the final show of her SOS Tour in Los Angeles. The two performed Lizzo's self-love song "Special," which recently got the remix treatment from the "Kill Bill" hitmaker. 

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Draper James Swimwear Launch
Reese Witherspoon Just Launched Swimwear — and Of Course the Collection Is Comfy, Cute, and Colorful
Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress
Halle Bailey's Bedazzled Asymmetric LBD Was Made From Recycled Water Bottles
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Silk Lingerie Set With a Sea Moss-Colored Trench Coat
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf
One Piece swimsuit
We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too
Jennifer Aniston 'Murder Mystery 2' Event
Jennifer Aniston’s Colorful Ruched Halter Dress Is Putting Us in the Summer Mindset
Dua Lipa Jamaica Vacation Instagram
Dua Lipa's Vacation Wardrobe Included a See-Through Crochet Dress and a Belted Bra
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set
ZoÃ« Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz's Latest Red-Carpet Look Just Proved the Power of a Classic LBD
Plus-size models wear swimwear from the Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Chasing Paradise Collection
This New Plus-Size Swimwear Collection Has All the Trendy Pieces You'll Want to Wear This Summer
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia
Kate Beckinsale Fashion Trust US Awards
Kate Beckinsale's Bedazzled Futuristic Gown Was Completely See-Through
Fashion Trust U.S. Party
The Fashion Trust U.S.'s Inaugural Awards Ceremony Celebrated Sustainability, Inclusion, and of Course, Fashion