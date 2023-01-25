Lizzo Debuted a Shaggy Chin-Grazing Bob With Blonde Peekaboo Highlights

Lizzo just debuted her first haircut of 2023, and it’s nothing short of amazing. Departing from her long, wavy wolf cut style, the pop star got a dramatic chop and new eye-catching hair color which she revealed on her Instagram. On Tuesday, Lizzo posted a collection of snaps captioned, “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA” alongside a haircut emoji, revealing her brand-new bob cut.

In her first shot, Lizzo snapped a selfie of herself holding her shades with a serious pout, showing off her new chin-grazing 'do with face-framing blonde peekaboo highlights. In another slide, she shared a video tousling her shaggy bangs, which was then followed by an extreme closeup of her sipping a latte with very detailed art (an illustration of the singer) while her wispy bangs peeked into the frame.

The tastemaker also wore an outfit that complimented the sophisticated hairdo. Her ensemble featured a wool two-tone trench coat with a pair of pointy cat-eye sunglasses. Her look was finished off with a smoky eye and dark lip liner.

Fellow artist SZA commented, “Ur so pretty and cool Marsha 😍.” Queer Eye star and hair extraordinaire Jonathan Van Ness added, “I want Lizzo latte or cappucino’s art only & forever.”

Lizzo’s new 'do comes as a surprise to followers, as just a month ago, she hopped on the viral wolf cut hairstyle replicating the choppy layers and bangs with her own take on the hair fad. “Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday,” she captioned the Instagram Reel that showed off her long, wavy version of the cut.

