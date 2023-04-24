Lizzo Protested the Tennessee Drag Ban On Stage

Lizzo is always on the right side of herstory, no matter who it is she is championing. And during her most recent show at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Tennessee, the artist took a stand against the state's recent drag ban legislation in the most iconic way possible.

On Friday, Lizzo invited queens, including Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Asia O’Hara, and Kandy Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others, on stage to perform alongside of her. She shared a clip from the special moment on her Instagram with the caption, "THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🩵🤎."

In a separate video, also shared to Instagram, Lizzo explained to the Knoxville audience why she was still adamant about performing in the state after people encouraged her to cancel her show.

“But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most?” she asked the cheering crowd. “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women?”

According to CNN, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that banned "adult cabaret" in public or around children, including “male or female impersonators,” which many have interpreted as drag queens.

In a separate post, Lizzo shared two photos with the complete group of performers. In the first slide, the queens posed next to the artist and avid flutist. A second snap showed Lizzo with the RuPaul contestants as well as Acquaria, who stars in the the Las Vegas Drag Race Live show.

"I WANNA TAKE THE TIME AND THANK EACH & EVERY ONE OF THESE INCREDIBLE ENTERTAINERS," she wrote next to the images.

Getty Images

Lizzo has long been known for being inclusive, a spokesperson of body positivity, and an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. The rapper and singer even created an Emmy-winning competition show called Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls that gives plus-size dancers a shot at booking a spot in her performance troupe for her world tour.