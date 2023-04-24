Lizzo Protested the Tennessee Drag Ban On Stage

It's about damn time someone did.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 @ 04:01PM
Lizzo Concert
Photo:

Getty Images

Lizzo is always on the right side of herstory, no matter who it is she is championing. And during her most recent show at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Tennessee, the artist took a stand against the state's recent drag ban legislation in the most iconic way possible.

On Friday, Lizzo invited queens, including Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Asia O’Hara, and Kandy Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others, on stage to perform alongside of her. She shared a clip from the special moment on her Instagram with the caption, "THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🩵🤎."

In a separate video, also shared to Instagram, Lizzo explained to the Knoxville audience why she was still adamant about performing in the state after people encouraged her to cancel her show.

“But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most?” she asked the cheering crowd. “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women?”

According to CNN, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that banned "adult cabaret" in public or around children, including “male or female impersonators,” which many have interpreted as drag queens.

In a separate post, Lizzo shared two photos with the complete group of performers. In the first slide, the queens posed next to the artist and avid flutist. A second snap showed Lizzo with the RuPaul contestants as well as Acquaria, who stars in the the Las Vegas Drag Race Live show.

"I WANNA TAKE THE TIME AND THANK EACH & EVERY ONE OF THESE INCREDIBLE ENTERTAINERS," she wrote next to the images.

Lizzo Concert

Getty Images

Lizzo has long been known for being inclusive, a spokesperson of body positivity, and an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. The rapper and singer even created an Emmy-winning competition show called Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls that gives plus-size dancers a shot at booking a spot in her performance troupe for her world tour.

Related Articles
Zendaya
Zendaya Paid Tribute to 'Euphoria' With Her On-Stage Style at Coachella
Elizabeth Olsen Yellow Dress
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore a Yellow Dress and Taylor Swift’s Sunglasses
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall
Lizzo Skipped Out on Coachella For Poolchella in a Hot Pink Bikini
Doja Cat's Best Beauty & Fashion Looks
Doja Cat's Most Daring Beauty and Fashion Looks Ever
Lizzo
Lizzo Celebrated Her 'Mandalorian' Cameo With the Sweetest Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Lizzo
Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece
lizzo at love, lizzo event
Lizzo Debuted Bright Blue Highlights While Playfully Trolling Selena Gomez
30 Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
The 30 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $47 Steve Madden Boots to $39 Calvin Klein Pants
Lizzo tweed dress set instagram
Lizzo Wore the Brightest Tweed Minidress Set and Holographic Heels During a One-Night Stay in Italy
Kristen Stewart Demonstration
Kristen Stewart Spoke Up In Solidarity With The Women, Life, Freedom Protest Against The Iranian Regime
true botanicals sale
Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only
Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season
Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season
Best Nail Moments of the Grammys
The 11 Best Nail Moments From the Grammys
Beyonce and Lizzo at the Grammys
From Beyoncé to Lizzo, Silver Fashion Dominated at the Grammys — and You Can Shop the Trend Starting at $17
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys Update #1
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys