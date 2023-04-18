Lizzo Skipped Out on Coachella For Poolchella in a Hot Pink Bikini

And we'd rather be where she is.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 04:20PM
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall
Photo:

Getty Images

If you've been off social media and avoiding the internet at all costs, you'd be forgiven to not realize that last weekend was Coachella 2023 (the first of two weekends, actually). And while she once headlined the big show, Lizzo's latest Instagram post let her followers know that she's 100% not in Indio and relaxing, instead. Lizzo's Reel shows her makeup-free and in an eye-searing hot pink bikini. Of course, being that she's Lizzo, there was an impromptu jam session, but for the most part, she was just chilling and doing anything but headlining a music festival.

"Poolchella is going good," she captioned the clip, which also had her singing Labrinth's "Still Don't Know My Name," which appears on the Euphoria soundtrack.

Just the day before, Lizzo gave some advice as she emerged from the shower, totally bare-faced and wearing a comfy robe.

"I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized, I am fucking gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!" she said in the clip. And, of course, she took the chance to clap back at haters (why are they even there, to be honest?), writing, "I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you. I can't help that I'm God's favorite 🥺."

Lizzo

Getty Images

As the "beauty standard," it comes as no surprise that Lizzo will be featured in a new museum exhibit in London. Smithsonian reports that the Victoria & Albert Museum in London will showcase the superstar as part of its “DIVA” exhibition, which aims to "celebrate the stories of some of the biggest personalities in the performing arts over the past 200 years." One of Lizzo's outfits will be on display alongside pieces from Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, and Rihanna.

Related Articles
NEWS: Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams's New Empowering Shoot Shows Armpit Hair and Minimal Retouching
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Channeled 'Pretty Woman' for Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed She Spent COVID Lockdown With Her Godson Jake Gyllenhaal
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Crop Top and Moto Jacket Made Her Coachella's Resident Cool Girl
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Posted a Rare Message to Commemorate Her Birthday
Deacon and Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Album Release Party
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for Their Son Deacon's Album Release Party
NEWS: Kate Hudson Coachella
Kate Hudson Was Unmissable at Coachella in a Red Wide-Brimmed Hat and the Ultimate Crop Top
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Still Feels "Betrayed" by Prince Harry
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
The First Look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ Is Finally Here
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Paired Her Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini With a Furry Bucket Hat
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer White Crop Top With a High-Slit Denim Skirt to Coachella
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Nude Bikini Is a Sexy Optical Illusion
Britney Spears
Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Channeled Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper Dress
Lady Gaga
President Biden Gave Lady Gaga a New Job
Gabrielle Union yellow bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Wore a Yellow Thong Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun With Dwyane Wade