Lizzo Shared Her People's Champion Award With 17 Female Advocates

And she celebrated by bringing all of them on stage.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on December 7, 2022 @ 11:42AM

With half of an EGOT already under her belt, it’s no secret that Lizzo has experienced her fair share of awards show success throughout her career. But while the singer’s latest win at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards may have marked just another honor to some, it held special meaning to Lizzo in more ways than one.

Lizzo People's Choice Awards 2022

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer, who wore a stunning, colorful Alexander McQueen gown to the festivities, received the People’s Champion Award at the Santa Monica ceremony, where she had a very important figure present her with the trophy: Her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. 

“She has shown us all that we don't have to conform to anyone's standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy,” Lizzo’s mom said of her daughter. “I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her.”

But the sweet moments didn’t stop there. When accepting the award, the musician took time to highlight 17 female activists by both shouting them out and bringing them on stage. “So, I'm going to be honest. When I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept. Because if I'm the people's champ, I don't need a trophy for championing people. You know what I'm saying?” Lizzo said during her speech.

“I'm here tonight because to be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform,” she continued. “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I'm sharing this honor,” Lizzo added before introducing each change-maker.

The singer’s guests of honor included: Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia "Fe" Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles Thomas, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani and Tamika Palmer. 

The star concluded by urging the audience to recognize the group’s efforts: “Give them their flowers! Power will always be to the people!” she said.

