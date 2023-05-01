Lizzo Shut Down the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Pearl-Draped Gown

It’s officially bad bitch o’clock: Lizzo has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala. After stunning at last year’s event, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” in a goth-inspired Thome Browne look (complete with black lipstick and a golden flute, of course), we assumed that this year’s look couldn’t possibly get any better. But per usual, Lizzo has proven us wrong (in the best way) by showing up and out in a gown wrapped in pearls, an homage to one of the most well-known symbols from the maison of Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lizzo added sky-high hair to her look (which also featured a carpet-grazing train dotted with white pearls) and accessorized further with stacks of bangles and teardrop-shaped earrings. As for glam, the singer opted for an equally as stunning makeup look comprised of a subtle smoky eye, a rosy-cheeked complexion, and a brown-lined lip — all courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

During her time on the carpet, Lizzo met up with Jared Leto, who was dressed as Karl's beloved cat, Choupette.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The singer’s Met Gala appearance comes amid an exciting few weeks for the star. Aside from continuing to travel the world for The Special Tour, Lizzo also just celebrated her 35th birthday last Thursday, and (in true Lizzo fashion) had the perfect Instagram post to accompany her big day.



“​​HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO,” she captioned the post, which showed her blowing out her birthday cake candles in a turquoise dress complete with a matching manicure.