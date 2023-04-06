Lizzo Celebrated Her 'Mandalorian' Cameo With the Sweetest Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Yes, Grogu makes an appearance.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on April 6, 2023 @ 11:45AM
Lizzo
Photo:

Getty Images

In a galaxy far, far away, Lizzo had her dreams come true when she managed to snag a cameo on the latest episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The hit show — which was basically why everyone subscribed to Disney+ in the first place — made a star of its cute little kid, Grogu, and now, it can count Lizzo among its stars. Lizzo played The Duchess this week alongside Jack Black, giving fans a bit of a surprise when they tuned into the new episode. 

Of course, Lizzo got to carry Grogu and now that some time has passed and we've all regained our breath, she shared some sweet behind-the-scenes shots from the production of the episode and wrote about what it means to her as a fan of the franchise. The images included shots of Lizzo alongside her co-stars and offered up close-up shots of her intricate costume and hair.

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s [sic] are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess [sic] I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud," she wrote. "Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible — but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way …. and May the Force be with you.

Lizzo will also be ramping up production on her Prime Video show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. While the second season hasn't officially been greenlit just yet, Variety reports that the superstar singer is getting ready for open auditions.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ exceeded our every expectation,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, explained. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

Lizzo

Getty Images

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on Season 1 of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” Lizzo added. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Related Articles
Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber Is a Princess — and a Potty Mouth
Small Talk: Tati Gabrielle
Everyone's Rooting for 'You''s Tati Gabrielle
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie Found Her Voice Playing Whitney Houston
Sam Claflin This Guy
Sam Claflin Doesn’t Do Things By the Book
Zoe Saldana
The Incandescent Zoe Saldaña
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Is Ready to Fight
Jessica Henwick
Jessica Henwick’s Long Game Is Finally Paying Off
Fashion Week Has a Crush on K-Pop
Fashion Week Has a Crush on K-Pop
Jane Fonda L.A. Dance Gala
Jane Fonda Isn't Letting Anything Stop Her — Not Even Cancer
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard Says Consignment Shopping Finally Made Fashion Fun
I'm a Disney Adult and There's Nothing Wrong With That
I'm a Disney Adult and There's Nothing Wrong With That
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel Is Ready For His Rom-Com Return
Olivia Scott Welch
'Fear Street' 's Olivia Scott Welch Is For Sure Our New Favorite Style Icon
Lilia Buckingham
Lilia Buckingham Is Redefining What It Means to Make It in Hollywood
How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It
How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It
Sebastian Stan, Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal
Internet Boyfriends Aren't Born, They're Made (By Michael Fisher)