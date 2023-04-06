Lizzo Celebrated Her 'Mandalorian' Cameo With the Sweetest Behind-the-Scenes Photos

In a galaxy far, far away, Lizzo had her dreams come true when she managed to snag a cameo on the latest episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The hit show — which was basically why everyone subscribed to Disney+ in the first place — made a star of its cute little kid, Grogu, and now, it can count Lizzo among its stars. Lizzo played The Duchess this week alongside Jack Black, giving fans a bit of a surprise when they tuned into the new episode.

Of course, Lizzo got to carry Grogu and now that some time has passed and we've all regained our breath, she shared some sweet behind-the-scenes shots from the production of the episode and wrote about what it means to her as a fan of the franchise. The images included shots of Lizzo alongside her co-stars and offered up close-up shots of her intricate costume and hair.

"When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s [sic] are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess [sic] I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud," she wrote. "Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible — but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way …. and May the Force be with you.

Lizzo will also be ramping up production on her Prime Video show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. While the second season hasn't officially been greenlit just yet, Variety reports that the superstar singer is getting ready for open auditions.



“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ exceeded our every expectation,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, explained. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

Getty Images

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on Season 1 of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” Lizzo added. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

