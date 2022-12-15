Lizzo’s Chaotic LBD Included a Plunging Neckline and Sky-High Lace-Up Slits

And she accessorized with the best arm candy.

Published on December 15, 2022 @ 03:07PM
Lizzo Myke Wright Grammy Museum
Photo:

Getty Images

From acceptance speeches to celebrity flirtationships, Lizzo has long proven that she’s not one to keep things low-key. Most recently, the singer showed that this mentality also extends to her taste in LBDs during a date night with her boyfriend, Myke Wright.

On Wednesday, the singer was spotted in a head-turning minidress while attending a screening of her HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo, at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Always one to flex her unique style, Lizzo wore a plunging black corseted blazer for the outing, which she layered over a coordinating black lace-up dress. The star opted to wear her frock’s sky-high slits completely undone, leaving the strings to dangle down her legs, and she accessorized with nothing but a simple black pair of high heels.

Lizzo completed the look by styling her hair in sleek blown-out waves parted down the middle and she opted for a bronzy glam with a brown lip gloss. Wright looked equally as stylish during the outing, coordinating with Lizzo’s muted look in a gray and black trench coat layered over a black turtleneck and pants.

The singer’s outing with her beau came just a day after she opened up about her relationship during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. When talking to the radio host, Lizzo revealed that her relationship with Wright is moving into a more serious place.

“We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in,” she said, later confirming the relationship’s longevity by adding, “There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life.”

