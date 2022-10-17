Lizzo and Harry Styles Reuniting in Chicago Is Everything We Needed and More

There are few celebrity friendships we care about more than the iconic pairing that is Harry Styles and Lizzo — and for good reason. From collabing during Coachella sets to topping the charts together, the duo constantly keeps us on our toes (delivering meme-worthy moments all the while). Their latest meetup? Over the weekend, when Lizzo decided to stop by Harry’s House in Chicago for a quick hangout.

On Sunday, Lizzo tweeted out a photo showcasing the reunion in question, which took place backstage at Chicago’s United Center. Captioned, “Anyways … I had so much fun w Harry yesterday,” the snaps showed the pair beaming from ear to ear while they high-fived on a couch. While Lizzo wore a black-and-orange Yitty loungewear set for the occasion, Harry sported the same baby blue trousers and yellow heart-print sweater vest that he wore while performing his Love on Tour show at the venue on Saturday night.

The reunion came at the tail end of Harry’s six-night residency at the United Center, which wrapped up on Saturday, ahead of Lizzo’s Sunday night performance at the venue for her world tour, The Special Tour. Next, Styles will head to California to spend 14 nights at the Kia Forum over the span of four weeks.

The duo’s sweet friendship first came to be when Harry covered Lizzo’s hit song “Juice” during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session back in 2019. When explaining why he picked the pop star’s song at the time, Styles said, “I just think she’s amazing. She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

