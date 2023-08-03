Days after Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a civil lawsuit citing sexual and racial harassment and a hostile work environment, the singer is publicly addressing the allegations with an official statement.



On Thursday morning, Lizzo responded on Instagram. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo says in the statement. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I chose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She explained that “the sensationalized stories" are being perpetuated by "former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”



"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do," Lizzo continued. "I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."



Getty

While Lizzo said she doesn't want to be viewed as "a victim," she also knows she's "not the villain" people and the media have portrayed her to be. She added, "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Lizzo concluded that she's "hurt" by the allegations but is grateful for those who have "reached out in support during this difficult time."

Earlier this week, dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and the singer's dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley. In the filing, the dancers alleged that they were shamed for gaining weight and were treated differently compared to other members of the team who were not Black.



The complaint also included sexual misconduct allegations, which took place at a club in Amsterdam, where the dancers said they were pressured by Lizzo to touch nude performers despite them expressing they didn't want to.