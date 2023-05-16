Lizzo Doesn't "Ever Want To Be Thin"

She got real about fitness and how she's not "trying to escape fatness."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 04:41PM
Lizzo 2023 Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Lizzo is plenty happy with the body she's in. She's so happy, in fact, that she jumped on TikTok to let fans know that she follows "holistic" practices and exercises for mental health and endurance on stage — and nothing else.

On Monday, the musician and singer stitched a video made by user @tiffriahgrande who told TikTok users that she was on a fitness journey and looking for a community of people who don't work out "to escape fatness." Little did she know, that support would come from the Grammy-winning artist.

Lizzo agreed wholeheartedly with the sentiment, saying, “Heavy on the not trying to escape fatness. Heavy fucking on it. I just wanted to stitch this to show support to you because this creator specifically said I’m looking for people that I can resonate with. Very very same.” 

Lizzo 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

She went on to explain that her job — being a top-tier performer and overall icon — is a "high-performance" gig that requires her to take the stage and give the audience a 90-minute, high-energy set. When her singing and rapping career started to take off, Lizzo put more emphasis on her physical training to strengthen her endurance — and to keep her mental health in check.

“I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin,” she said. “I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin.”

She continued to remind followers that fluctuation is normal and that our bodies will continue to change until the day we die (and even after that, she jokes), before adding that she has embraced her own body.

“Embracing the fact that your body changes, that’s a part of it, and making sure that this,” she said. "Everything I eat, everything I do, every time I move my body, it’s all for this. If this ain’t happy, none of this is happy.” 

