Lizzo Says She's Fed Up and Close to "Giving Up" on Music Because of Body-Shamers

Lizzo has just about had enough. Yesterday, after a tweet from a conservative commentator referencing Lizzo's body went viral, the singer hit back at the mean-spirited words and declared that she's considering hanging up Sasha Flute and stepping away from the spotlight. The Twitter troll used clips from Lizzo's tribute to the late Tina Turner and made hateful comments regarding Lizzo's weight. Lizzo's Twitter account is now "protected."

"I JUST logged on … and this is the type of shit I see about me on a daily basis. It's really starting to make me hate the world," the musician wrote. "Then someone in the comments said I eat 'lots of fast food.' I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO … I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullshit," she wrote, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Y'all really need to touch grass … I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Y'all speak on shit y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated."

She went on to say that "love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media" and that she's seriously thinking about moving to a farm to get away from everything and everyone.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM," she wrote. "I literally NEVER search my name. This stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP. It's wild. I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this shit comes in every day."



She finished by adding "the people who haven't had an original thought or fresh air in years" and clarifying that she's more than her body.

"BEING FAT ISN'T MY 'BRAND.' BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [like]. THAT'S IT. THAT'S ALL. My 'brand' is FEEL-GOOD MUSIC. My 'brand' is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE," she concluded in her Twitter thread, which was saved by EW. "I've always led w/ my TALENT … But when I dropped 'Good as Hell' feel-good music was 'corny.' When I dropped 'Juice' disco-pop wasn't 'for them.' When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was 'pandering.' Now everybody on that wave and I'm still shit on?! Man, fuck y'all."

