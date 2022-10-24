Just a few hours of wearing foundation leaves my skin angry and breakout-prone, so I can’t imagine how artists handle the effects of heavy stage makeup night after night while on tour. In a TikTok video posted earlier this week, Lizzo shed some light on her recent skincare struggles. “Full disclosure, there’s nothing wrong with having texture on your skin. My issue is the itchiness that’s been happening, and the irritation,” she explained. On the advice of her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, Lizzo started using an $11 face wash from TikTok-viral brand Cetaphil to cleanse her “extremely sensitive skin” post-show, and says the recommendation “saved the day.”

A brand often recommended by dermatologists for being both affordable and effective, Cetaphil has won fans amongst thousands of shoppers, and even celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rachel Brosnahan. Lizzo’s cleanser pick, the recently-launched Cetaphil Cream to Foam Face Wash, gently removes makeup, bacteria, and other plore-clogging impurities from your skin’s surface with citric acid, a mild exfoliant, and glycerin, a moisturizing ingredient that pulls water to your skin’s surface. Meanwhile, ceramides, naturally occurring lipids found in most of the brand’s wildly popular skincare products, help to maintain the skin barrier, keeping your complexion hydrated and plump while reducing your chances of breaking out.

“[It’s a] wonderful face wash to my sensitive skin,” wrote one shopper, who added that it “effectively removes makeup” without irritating their eyes. Another reviewer struggling with dryness and breakouts said the cleanser leaves their skin soft, fresh, and acne-free without stripping it of moisture. A third remarked that the formula is “perfect for dry, sensitive skin types” and only requires a “small dollop” to be effective.

Performing in a huge, international tour like Lizzo’s requires hours of sweaty rehearsals, skin-drying travel, and as mentioned, pore-clogging makeup. Consequently, when it comes to keeping irritable skin under control, I trust the singer’s advice. Shop her soothing cleanser pick for $11 on Amazon.