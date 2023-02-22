Lizzo Wore the Brightest Tweed Minidress Set and Holographic Heels During a One-Night Stay in Italy

In case you needed more proof that it’s really Lizzo’s world and we’re just living in it (you know, besides her recent Emmys and Grammys wins, always-impeccable style, and enviable celebrity friendships), look no further than her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the singer took a break from sharing glam photos from the European leg of The Special 2our to document her look for a singular night out in Italy. Aptly captioned, “Milan for the night 🍕,” the short video showed Lizzo strutting down her hotel’s hallway in an Elle Woods-approved pink, yellow, and black tweed Gucci minidress, which she paired with a matching cropped long-sleeve cardigan.

Bow-embellished holographic heels (quite literally) elevated the outfit even further, and the pop star finished her look by accessorizing with an oversized brown Gucci clutch, black cat-eye sunglasses, and gigantic silver hoop earrings. Lizzo kept her glam simple — opting for a rosy complexion, bold brows, and a clear glossy lip — and she wore her hair down in soft curls with a middle part.

“I’m in Milano. Grazie, b**ch,” Lizzo said while adjusting her sunglasses before flipping her hair and walking out of frame.

While we’re unsure whether Lizzo was heading out to attend Milan Fashion Week or just grabbing dinner and drinks with friends, one thing is for certain: the party follows wherever she goes — including awards shows. Case in point? The singer’s post comes just weeks after she revealed that she and Adele were “legitimately so drunk” during the 2023 Grammys when talking to Elvis Duran on his morning show earlier this month.

“I was legitimately so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point,” Lizzo said. “We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.'”