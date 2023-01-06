Lizzo Clapped Back at Body Critics in the Best Way

Clad in a bikini, she proved that her body is a "work of art."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on January 6, 2023
Lizzo knows she can't make everyone happy. Whether she's playing a flute that most people didn't know existed to simply wearing clothes, she knows that critics are ready to fire hate at her. In a new video posted to her Twitter account, the superstar said that all she wants to do is exist without the constant barrage of comments about her body. Is it too much to ask? According to her, it's really not.

Her clip starts by addressing the discourse about bodies in general, not just hers, by mentioning how no matter what she looks like, people think she's too big, not big enough, and everything between. While she doesn't mention anyone specific by name, she calls everyone putting the focus on her body "delusional." As an artist, she says, she's here to make art.

"Are we OK?" she asks rhetorically. "Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body? Is art. And I'm going to do whatever I want with this body."

The singer has a loyal legion of fans, both normal, everyday people and famous ones, alike. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Seth Meyers told host Andy Cohen that Lizzo was a "class act." She was a guest on his show late last year. 

“Here’s the most important thing that I want to tell you,” Meyers said. “Lizzo then — independent of me knowing — reached out to the show [and] found out my dad’s address. Lizzo sent flowers to my father with a note that said, ‘I’m sorry I called you a bitch.’ That is a class act.”

