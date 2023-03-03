Lizzo Debuted Bright Blue Highlights While Playfully Trolling Selena Gomez

From fuchsia waves to shaggy bob cuts, Lizzo has long proven that she’s got the range when it comes to rocking various hairstyles. The other thing she knows how to positively rock (you know, besides the stage)? Social media trends, which she did when debuting her vibrant, cobalt blue highlights with the most perfect viral TikTok sound.



On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer shared a clip with her 26.6 million TikTok followers showcasing the colorful new ‘do in question. Never one to miss out on an opportunity to playfully troll one of her fellow celebrities, Lizzo utilized a viral audio clip of Selena Gomez talking about her own blue hair from 2007 to assist her in the grand debut — and the results were absolutely iconic.

In the clip, Lizzo can be seen mouthing Gomez’s famous line while fluffing up her new blue-streaked, chin-length bob in a fuzzy white robe and matching tank top. “I've got some blue going on,” Lizzo, who sported a rosy makeup look complete with a matching blue smoky eye, dubbed over Selena’s voice. “I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party.”

“Milan y’all ready?” Lizzo captioned the post, referencing The Special Tour stop that was taking place in Italy that night.

getty images

Of course (because icons recognize icons), Selena Gomez had to voice her support in the TikTok’s comments, taking a break from her recent social media hiatus to leave a singular blue heart emoji as a response to the clip.