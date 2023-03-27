Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt

Island mode: activated.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 27, 2023 @ 09:46AM
Lizzo
Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

First it was Rita Ora’s sexy slew of bikini pics, then Dua Lipa’s dreamy island wardrobe — and now, Lizzo and her premium vacation content are here to remind you that summer is right around the corner.

Lizzo

Lizzo/Instagram

On Sunday, the singer shared a series of snaps of living on island time after performing at the Atlantis in the Bahamas the night before. In the first snap, proving life is best lived on the beach, she wore a black plunging bikini top and a matching red and black miniskirt while sipping on a Corona Extra. In the next slide, she posted a short clip of herself posing in front of the mirror, with the rest of her outfit details on full display — including a pair of open-toe kitten heels and diamond-embellished hoops. The last snap, meanwhile, revealed her glowing makeup-free complexion and a new braided hairstyle.

“In my joy bryant era🔥," she captioned the post.

Just before sharing her bikini-clad carousel, the singer served major vacation envy sporting a green palm-leaf print two-piece with a triangle top that was purposefully worn upside-down and featured crisscrossing straps in the front for a cutout effect and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Lizzo

Lizzo/Instagram

After taking in the scenic views of the tropical paradise by boat, she arrived back on land, where she jokingly posed in the sand on all fours. "Bahamas! You ready? See you soon ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

