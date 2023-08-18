Lizzo's Big Grrrls Dance Troupe Released a Statement on Instagram

"We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent."

Lizzo's Big Grrrls dance troupe is breaking their silence following the allegations brought against the singer by a few former employees. In a statement shared to the group's official Instagram account, the dancers expressed their gratitude for Lizzo and The Special Tour.

"We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," the statement reads. "We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for." 

Lizzo and Dancers The O2 Arena London March 2023

Getty Images

The group went on to praise the performer. The message is signed by the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis as a collective, so it is unclear which members of the squad contributed to the post.

"THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!" they continued. "You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers. We've been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring... So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF." 

Earlier this month, three former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment, among additional claims. Last week, at least six other individuals came forward backing the claims, according to the plaintiffs' lawyer, Ron Zambrano.

Lizzo addressed the allegations with a statement shared to her personal Instagram account on August 3. "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she said. "My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I chose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

