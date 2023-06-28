Lizzo Cried Over a Full-Circle Moment at a Beyoncé Concert

"In that moment, I was thinking about baby me ..."

Published on June 28, 2023
BeyoncÃ© and Lizzo 2023 Grammys
Lizzo just had a total pinch-me moment while seeing Beyoncé live on her Renaissance World Tour. Lizzo shared a video clip to Instagram that captured the singer watching Queen Bey perform her song "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." During the track, Beyoncé names a list of iconic Black performers, including Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Lizzo.

In the clip, Beyoncé shouts-out the names while they flash across the screen behind her. When Lizzo's name pops up, Beyoncé hollers the "About Damn Time" singer's name with emphasis. Lizzo's shoulders can be seen shaking from behind, and when the camera pans to her face, she can be seen crying and shaking her head.

"In that moment, I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies …," she wrote alongside the sweet video. "I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is."

She continued, "We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce 💖"

Lizzo has been vocal about her love for the record-breaking Grammy winner in the past. In fact, while accepting her Record of the Year award at the 2023 Grammys, Lizzo got emotional when shouting out Beyoncé during her thank you speech.

BeyoncÃ©, Adele, and Lizzo 2023 Grammys

Getty Images

"In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform. Where you at, Beyoncé? You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!" 

That same night, the Destiny's Child alum became the most decorated artist in Grammys history when she took home multiple awards for her album Renaissance.

