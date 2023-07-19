Lizzo Finally Addressed Taylor Swift Feud Rumors Through the Sweetest Fan Interaction

Lizzo is setting the record straight and letting fans know that things are good (as hell) between her and Taylor Swift. During a recent concert in Perth, Australia, Lizzo spotted a fan holding up a sign that said they chose to attend her concert instead of Taylor Swift's (ICYMI, Swift is also currently on her The Eras Tour). The sign in question read, "I chose you over Taylor."

"I'm going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody's shows, so it means the world to me that you're here," she said, responding to the poster. "Taylor Swift is amazing as well and you don't have to choose because I'm going to get you tickets to Taylor Swift. I’m just kidding. Did she already play? When does she come here? She’s not coming here? How you choose me over Taylor?”

She then asked to autograph the sign and wrote, "I heart Tay Tay too, Love Lizzo." "There's no competition here," she added to the audience.

The wholesome moment comes after Swifties speculated that Lizzo threw shade at Taylor during an Instagram Live earlier this month. According to the Daily Mail, Lizzo said "The most popular person of today ain't even comparable to what Beyoncé is doing." Fans were quick to assume she was speaking about Swift, who is currently on a world tour with a massive production value (not to mention, the "popular" singer's current world tour was notoriously hard to get tickets to, thanks to a Ticketmaster snafu).

But back in 2021, Lizzo took to Instagram Live and told followers that Swift had written her a handwritten note. “I don’t have Taylor’s number, but Taylor Swift did write me a handwritten note, and she like sealed it with wax," she said. "Yeah, like from a candle and with her own wax press. I was like, 'Shit! You rich!' Oh, and she did give me a candle. But it was like wax on the note. Like she sealed it like back in 1800s how they would seal … yo, she’s rich as fuck, it’s amazing. I was like, 'I aspire to be on a level where I’m sending people handwritten notes with my own seal.' That shit is chic bitch!”