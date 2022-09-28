Lizzo Just Played a 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute Owned By a Former U.S. President

Lizzo cheated on Sasha Flute with another wind instrument — but don't worry, the beloved flute isn't jealous. On Wednesday, the pop star shared footage from her Washington, D.C., concert, during which she played a 200-year-old crystal flute that once belonged to President James Madison.

The special instrument, which currently resides in the Library of Congress, was gifted to the U.S. leader back in 1813 by Claude Laurent and has never been played until now. "I want everybody to make some noise for James Madison’s crystal flute, y'all," Lizzo exclaimed to the audience as an archive curator presented the flute to her on stage. "I'm scared. It’s crystal, it’s like playing out of a wine glass, so be patient."

As she played, the performer threw in a few of her signature twerking dance moves. "Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute," she said after. "... We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool you guys!"

Lizzo shared the monumental moment on Twitter, writing, "NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE. NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress"

While it would appear that she strayed from her tried-and-true instrument, the beloved flute actually showed her support by sharing a video of the singer playing at the Library on its own Instagram account.

"FULL PERFORMANCE IN THA GREAT HALL AT THE LIBERRY OF CONGRESS — LIKE— A FLUTE COULDNT BE MORE PROUD," Sasha captioned the video.