The Thickening Mousse From a Haircare Brand Lily Collins Uses Is 50% Off — Today Only

I’m continually impressed by Living Proof. I’m hardly alone; in addition to my beauty peers, who’ve raved about various products over the years, Lily Collins is also a “massive fan,” of the haircare line, per the brand. (So much so, in fact, that the actor signed on as a brand ambassador last year.) Though I’ve tried an array of Living Proof products, I’ve yet to give its Full Thickening Mousse a whirl — though I think I just found a sign to do so. For today only, the mousse is 50 percent off at Ulta, where it’s marked down from its original $30 price tag to a mere $15.

The Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse is a foam-based hair product that amplifies strands and delivers maximum volume. Moreover, the mousse imparts ample holding power, giving hair long-lasting plumpness after a single use.

The consistency of the mousse is akin to that of shaving cream, albeit airier, and dispenses similarly via a pump-top bottle. Though the foam is creamy, the product feels lightweight when applied, and dries with a non-greasy, light-as-air finish. A little bit goes a long way; an “egg-sized” amount on damp hair is enough, per the brand. In addition to plumping strands, the mousse provides heat protection from hot tools — up to an impressive 320 degrees. Not to mention, the formula exudes the je ne sais quoi scent of a salon; “fresh” and “citrusy” notes, per the brand.

InStyle crowned the Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse as the best volumizing mousse for curly hair, noting the “patented technology that affixes microscopic thickening dots in between strands to create the look of lasting fullness.” Moreover, testers noted its “surprisingly lightweight,” consistency, which “offer[s] flexible hold for touchable, natural-looking curls.” The mousse, while excellent for curly hair, is ideal for most hair types, and perfect for most anyone seeking body and fullness.

According to one reviewer whose hair was thinning due to menopausal changes, their “fine hair has more volume and looks fuller” as a result of the Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse. Another shopper, whose hair is naturally “very thin,” says the mousse makes their mane “full and fluffy.”

For a hair-thickening, style-preserving mousse — from a brand Lily Collins has professed love for — shop the Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse at Ulta, where it’s 50 percent off. Hurry — the product returns to full price tomorrow.