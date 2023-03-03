I'm 5-Feet Tall, and I Finally Found a Pair of Flattering and Comfortable Pants That Don’t Drag on the Floor

At a whole 5-feet tall, I’m smaller than your average girl. I jump on counters to reach the top shelf, own multiple step stools, and rely on my 6-foot tall boyfriend for everything else. The truth is, I love being small, but there’s one aspect of being petite that’s always stumped me: pants. They often fit me around the waist but will drag far down onto the ground. With jeans, I simply cuff off the bottoms to avoid this dilemma, but slacks bring on a whole other issue. Afterall, slacks should fit seamlessly to maintain their clean, sophisticated allure. Lucky for me, Liverpool Los Angeles gets this.

Dedicated to crafting each garment with the “perfect fit,” according to the brand, Liverpool Los Angeles offers various storefronts for all of your sizing needs (think: petite, tall, plus, and maternity). But I’m here to talk to the little ladies, as I’ve discovered that the brand makes some of the best petite slacks on the market.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98, nordstrom.com

Liverpool

Shop now: $98, nordstrom.com and liverpoolstyle.com

Liverpool

Shop now: $98, liverpoolstyle.com

Liverpool Los Angeles no longer makes the exact style I first fell in love with, but I’ve tried many more slacks beyond that initial find — they’re just as good. Ranging from flared and tapered trousers to exciting blue and classic black colors, the label has just about every pant style you could ever want. But most importantly, the inseam is specifically tailored to fit short body frames, including curvy.

Not only do these pants offer your perfect style pick and fit, but they’re also beyond comfortable. I just wore my Liverpool Los Angeles pants to the office for 11-hours and I felt like I was wearing sweats all day; the soft material felt like butter on my skin, and the waist didn’t pinch my tummy a single time. But unlike sweats, they framed my body gorgeously. The cozy fabric hugged each curve without being tight and enhanced my legs to the max.

Save your Liverpool Los Angeles petite slacks for office days and professional events or wear the universal bottoms anywhere and everywhere. The Kelsey Knit Trousers in lemon grass are ideal for a spring picnic in the park, while the straight-leg option in cadet blue would look super cute with some white kicks. I’ve even plan on wearing the pink colorway to my next girls’ night out (they’re begging to be taken out on the town).

Whichever style you choose — and wherever you don your Liverpool Los Angeles petite slacks, you can’t go wrong. Whether you shop the bottoms from Zappos, Nordstrom, or Liverpool Los Angeles itself, these pants feel super comfortable and look luxuriously chic. But you really do have to try them out for yourself to know exactly what I’m talking about, because from one petite girl to another, size matters.

Liverpool

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

Liverpool

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

