Fashion I'm a 38DD and Only One Brand Makes Wireless Bras That Hold Me in Place While Walking Down Stairs Lively's bras are supportive and affordable. By Tamim Alnuweiri Published on October 14, 2022 @ 12:00PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Wear Lively When society began to go back to normal after months of quarantine, many people lamented the return of bra-wearing. I was not part of this complaint fest, as being a 38DD, going without a bra is an uncomfortable, back pain-inducing, and sweaty hell. However, being in a regular bra for 16+ hours is not fun either. So I found an in between option: wireless bras. For the last few years, I've tried every wireless bra I've come into contact with, which amounts to dozens at this point. There is only one brand that I come back to for repeated wear: Lively. It's even passed my personally devised stairs test.First, I'll explain my trial methods. I live at the top of a six-floor walk-up building, so now, for one of these bras to pass my test, I have to be able to make it down to the lobby to check my mail and back upstairs without having to adjust. I have been bamboozled by wireless bras before; I'll hang around at home, thinking they are supportive enough, only to wear them out and have my boobs literally falling out of the cups while walking and moving about — much to my horror. Lively's the Spacer Bra and All-Day Deep-V No-Wire Bra both passed this test with flying colors. The Spacer Bra Lively Shop now: $45; wearlively.com I have raved about this bra before, but it bears repeating. I didn't know a wireless bra could be so comfortable, supportive, and shapely enough to wear out of the house. It holds my boobs in place and keeps them separate from each other — one of my biggest priorities since I am prone to sweat and breakouts if they're touching. It comes in sizes 32A to 38DD and five colors, including classic options like black and almond. This is a great bra to wear around the house or under sweaters and loose T-shirts. All-Day Deep-V No-Wire Bra Lively Shop now: $45; wearlively.com The All-Day Bra surprised me. I was expecting the deep-V style to be too free for my heaving bosom — I thought my boobs would fall out as soon as I even so much as breathed. But, like I said, it passed my stairs test. It comes in three colors and feels a little sexier than the Spacer Bra, giving me a little bit of cleavage, so it's a great option for low-cut tees or semi-sheer tops. The straps can also be worn straight down or in a racerback style — the latter is great for when I need to tighten things up to ensure everything stays in place. As a 39DD, I can't believe I've found one, let alone two, wireless bras that I actually like wearing. Right now is a good time to snag my two favorite bras thanks to a bundle deal where you can get two products for $50 — essentially a two-for-one offer, given the bras' $45 price tag. Head to Lively to shop the Spacer and All-Day wireless bras, or the brand's other similarly comfortable styles.