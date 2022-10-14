I’m a 38DD and Only One Brand Makes Wireless Bras That Hold Me in Place While Walking Down Stairs

Lively’s bras are supportive and affordable.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wear Lively Bras
Photo:

Courtesy Wear Lively

When society began to go back to normal after months of quarantine, many people lamented the return of bra-wearing. I was not part of this complaint fest, as being a 38DD, going without a bra is an uncomfortable, back pain-inducing, and sweaty hell. However, being in a regular bra for 16+ hours is not fun either. So I found an in between option: wireless bras. 

For the last few years, I’ve tried every wireless bra I’ve come into contact with, which amounts to dozens at this point. There is only one brand that I come back to for repeated wear: Lively. It’s even passed my personally devised stairs test.

First, I’ll explain my trial methods. I live at the top of a six-floor walk-up building, so now, for one of these bras to pass my test, I have to be able to make it down to the lobby to check my mail and back upstairs without having to adjust. I have been bamboozled by wireless bras before; I’ll hang around at home, thinking they are supportive enough, only to wear them out and have my boobs literally falling out of the cups while walking and moving about — much to my horror. Lively’s the Spacer Bra and All-Day Deep-V No-Wire Bra both passed this test with flying colors. 

The Spacer Bra

The Spacer Bra

Lively

Shop now: $45; wearlively.com

I have raved about this bra before, but it bears repeating. I didn’t know a wireless bra could be so comfortable, supportive, and shapely enough to wear out of the house. It holds my boobs in place and keeps them separate from each other — one of my biggest priorities since I am prone to sweat and breakouts if they’re touching. 

It comes in sizes 32A to 38DD and five colors, including classic options like black and almond. This is a great bra to wear around the house or under sweaters and loose T-shirts. 

All-Day Deep-V No-Wire Bra

The All-Day Plunge No-Wire Bra

Lively

Shop now: $45; wearlively.com

The All-Day Bra surprised me. I was expecting the deep-V style to be too free for my heaving bosom — I thought my boobs would fall out as soon as I even so much as breathed. But, like I said, it passed my stairs test. It comes in three colors and feels a little sexier than the Spacer Bra, giving me a little bit of cleavage, so it’s a great option for low-cut tees or semi-sheer tops. The straps can also be worn straight down or in a racerback style — the latter is great for when I need to tighten things up to ensure everything stays in place.

As a 39DD, I can’t believe I’ve found one, let alone two, wireless bras that I actually like wearing. Right now is a good time to snag my two favorite bras thanks to a bundle deal where you can get two products for $50 — essentially a two-for-one offer, given the bras’ $45 price tag. Head to Lively to shop the Spacer and All-Day wireless bras, or the brand’s other similarly comfortable styles

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
PRIME Editor Loved Cheap Bra
This Is the Best Wireless Bra I’ve Found for My 38DD Boobs, and It’s Only $12 at Amazon Right Now
True & Co Bra Sale
The Ridiculously Comfy Bra I Forget I’m Wearing Is Still on Sale for $35 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Levi's Wedgies
The “Super Flattering” Levi’s Jeans That Went Viral on TikTok Are 40% Off — but Not for Much Longer
These Pants Have Sold Out 28 Times and Now You Can Get Them During Outdoor Voices' October Sale
These Pants From a Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand Have Sold Out 28 Times — but They’re Finally Back
I'm a 38dd and This Bralette is So Supportive, It Rivals My Underwire Bras
I'm a 38DD and This Bralette Is So Supportive (Yet Comfortable), It Rivals My Underwire Bras
Best Lingerie Brands
The 14 Best Lingerie Brands of 2022 No Matter Your Aesthetic
Dream Pairs Fall Shoe Sale
I’m in Love With This Inexpensive Shoe Brand, and Its Best Fall Shoes Are on Major Sale at Amazon
Spanxâs Just-Launched Seamless Leggings Are So Good, Iâm Already Wearing Them Everywhere
Spanx’s Just-Launched Seamless Leggings Are So Good, I’m Already Wearing Them Everywhere
Summer to Fall Shoes
I’m a Shoe-Obsessed Editor, and These Are the 7 Styles I’m Taking With Me From Summer Into Fall
Amazon Best-Selling Leggings Review/Sale
My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now
Best Plus Size Bras
The 13 Best Plus-Size Bras for All Day Comfort and Support
IS: vanity fair comfy bra
Shoppers Say This "Comfortable and Supportive" Strapless Bra Works for All Wedding Guest Dresses
Best Plus-Size Bikinis
Attention Busty and Fat Babes, These 8 Plus-Size Bikinis Are for You
This Smoothing Bra From An Instagram-Loved Brand Is The Only One I Trust With My DD Boobs
I Only Trust This Unlined Bra From an Instagram-Loved Brand to Support My DD Boobs
Evergreen: Best Bras
The 10 Best Stylish Bras that Don't Skimp on Support
Best Backless Bras
7 Actually Supportive Backless Bras That Will Stay in Place