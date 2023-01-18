This Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream Illuminates, Depuffs, and Moisturizes My Under-Eyes

The all-in-one cream has earned a permanent spot in my routine.

By
Aleenah Ansari
Aleenah Ansari, Writer
Aleenah Ansari
Aleenah Ansari is a freelance writer covering products for travel, wellness, and technology, and her work has been featured in Byrdie, Insider, The Seattle Times, and more. She's an avid solo traveler, hiker, and mural enthusiast who can be found looking for her next adventure in Seattle and beyond.  Learn more about her work at www.aleenahansari.com.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

LiveTinted Eye Cream Review
Photo:

Instagram @livetinted

As someone who has recently entered their mid-twenties, I’ve started focusing on doing my future self a favor by prioritizing my skincare with habits like moisturizing every day and drinking water before coffee. While I’ve nailed wearing sunscreen daily, I wanted to venture into anti-aging products, too, which led me down the path of looking for an eye cream — something with a lightweight formula that would blend easily and layer well under moisturizer, while also brightening and hydrating my under-eyes. That’s where Live Tinted’s Superhue Brightening Eye Cream comes in.

Live Tinted is a clean, South Asian-founded beauty brand known for inclusive conversation, community, and product innovation. It’s come a long way since founder Deepica Mutyala went viral for using red lipstick as a color corrector — since then, Live Tinted has launched a range of clean makeup and skin care products from the Huestick Color Correctors to Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick. Now, the brand has ventured into the eye cream game with its latest release, the Superhue Brightening Eye Cream, which is formulated to brighten, depuff, and moisturize with powerhouse ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, caffeine, and vitamin C.

SUPERHUE Brightening Eye Cream

Ulta

Shop now: $28; ulta.com

Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist in New York City, previously told InStyle that niacinamide can “help reduce some signs of skin aging,” as well as “the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration.” Other active ingredients in the cream like vitamin C target elasticity and dark spots, while caffeine brightens up the skin and turmeric reduces inflammation. Add hyaluronic acid in the mix and you've got a hydrating eye cream that truly does it all.

The eye cream is slightly pearlescent and dries down with a subtle sheen that makes my under-eyes noticeably brighter from first use. It has a cooling tip applicator — in the signature Live Tinted rose gold color, no less — which helps to depuff and stimulate blood flow. I prefer this application method because it keeps the product clean since I don’t have to dip my finger into a pot to use it. I usually store it in my skincare fridge to keep it extra cool when I apply it at night before moisturizing, and I’ve noticed that my eyes seem brighter after a few weeks of continued use.

As I build out my skin care routine, this eye cream will continue to be a staple, and I’m glad that it’s from an AAPI-owned business that I know and love. Plus, I’m not alone — early reviewers have cited that they love the noticeable brightening effect of the Live Tinted Superhue Brightening Eye Cream after just one use, especially with the cooling metal applicator. Looks like we’re all banishing under-eye circles, one eye cream at a time.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're $15 Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
Laneige lip glowy balm
The $17 Balm Version of This Viral Lip Mask Is a Favorite of Amazon Shoppers for “Making Lips Super Soft and Moisturized”
Related Articles
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
This Aptly Named Liquid Gold Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok and It's My Holy Grail, Too
This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok — and It's My Holy Grail, Too
Best Drunk Elephant Products
The 9 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2023
Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
6 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
Margot Robbie Essie Cuticle Oil Review
I’m a Chronic Nail Biter, but the $11 Treatment Behind Margot Robbie’s Red-Carpet Mani Saved My Cuticles
The Best Luxury Skincare Brands
The 16 Best Luxury Skincare Brands of 2023
Margot Robbie Essie Globes
Margot Robbie's Sparkly Golden Globe Manicure Was Thanks to This $10 Drugstore Polish
Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Best Under Eye Masks
The 10 Best Under-Eye Masks of 2023
Philosophy Moisturizer sale
This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin
Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol âChangedâ Their âSkin for the Betterâ
Shoppers in Their 40s Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Makes Their Skin Look “Brighter” and “More Fresh”
Can This TikTok Trend Give You Contact Dermatitis?
Can This TikTok Trend Give You Contact Dermatitis?
Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed