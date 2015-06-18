All the Winners from the 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards

Jun 18, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Mandy Chang handbag
The EVINE Live Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design

Brand: Mandy Chang
Designer: Mandy Chang
Hometown: Cupertino, CA
Inspiration: "My goal is to push limits on handbag styles that are brought into the workplace. Working under the parameters of fitting papers and a laptop, my designs utilize subtle yet intriguing angles to draw attention, and exude the poise and polish that fit in the boardroom."

The Stand Out & Look Great Work Bag by MOO
The Stand Out & Look Great Work Bag by MOO

Brand: Jennifer Hamley, England
Designer: Jen Hamley
Hometown: Glossop in the Peak District, UK
Inspiration: "My inspiration comes from years of snowboarding and running a business. Snowboard jackets have a pocket for everything, and in business you need."

The Distinctly Denim by Guess Handbag
The Distinctly Denim by Guess Handbag

Brand: Marylai New York
Designer: Mary Lai
Hometown: New York, NY
Inspiration: "I love the mixed materials and textures of the woven denim. The chain is the perfect way to add the hardware and bling."

GUNAS handbag
The KLEAN KANTEEN Best Green Handbag

Brand: GUNAS
Designer: Sugandh Agrawal
Hometown: Pune, India
Inspiration: "Making a 100% vegan and cruelty free stylish bag is the inspiration behind this style. The leather industry is largely responsible for our water supply pollution/depletion. The animal husbandry industry contributes to the worlds food supply  shortage. Creating bags using hi-tech materials and leather alternatives is the core of our brand."

 

The TRINA TURK Best Student Made Handbag
The TRINA TURK Best Student Made Handbag

Brand: GRIP Handbags
Designer: Danielle Gumina
School: Pepperdine University
Hometown: New Brunswick, NY
Would you rather work independently, or for a brand?: "I think I'd rather work for myself and remain independent."

Leonor handbag
The FASHION 4 DEVELOPMENT Most Socially Responsible Handbag

Brand: Leonor
Designer: Ana Maria Plata
Hometown: Bogota, Colombia
What makes your brand socially conscious?: "We work directly with the native woman from the Kuna tribe, to buy from them the Mola fabric pieces that we use to design and construct our handbags and shoes. We buy what they create without interfering with their designs."

The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag
The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag  

Brand: Kabo Leather
Designer: Boris Matveev
Hometown: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
How are your bags produced?: "I make and design the bags by myself."

The MARY KAY® Most Irresistible Makeup Bag
The MARY KAY® Most Irresistible Makeup Bag

Brand: Carla Lopez
Designers: Emilia Arzua and Carla Lopez
Hometowns: Ferrol, Spain and Pontes, Spain.​
Inspiration: "We thought about a material that is both light and easy cleaning and that may be available in a huge range of colors."

