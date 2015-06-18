All the Winners from the 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards

The EVINE Live Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The Stand Out & Look Great Work Bag by MOO
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The Distinctly Denim by Guess Handbag
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The KLEAN KANTEEN Best Green Handbag
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The TRINA TURK Best Student Made Handbag
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The FASHION 4 DEVELOPMENT Most Socially Responsible Handbag
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag
Time Inc. Digital Studios
The MARY KAY® Most Irresistible Makeup Bag
Time Inc. Digital Studios
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement