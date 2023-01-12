Lisa Marie Presley Has Died at Age 54

She was a mother, recording artist, and philanthropist.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on January 12, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley Mad Max
Photo:

Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died today at age 54. Her family confirmed the news after reports surfaced of her suffering cardiac arrest. Early today, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that paramedics responded to a call at her home. The paramedics administered CPR and she had "signs of life" before being taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that they answered a call for cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968, and moved to Los Angeles at age 4 after her parents separated. She was 9 years old when her father passed away. She would follow in his footsteps and become a recording artist, releasing three studio albums, To Whom It May ConcernSo What, and Storm & Grace.

"He'd always wake me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing," Lisa Marie told Good Morning America of Elvis back in 2009. "I remember him as my dad, but he was a very exciting dad."

In 2020, Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, died by suicide on July 12. "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote on Instagram after his death. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day."

She continued to post messages about him after his passing. Lisa Marie is survived be her daugther, Riley Keough, and twins Harper and Finley. During her life, Lisa Marie was dedicated to philanthropy and lead the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offered assistance to homeless families, daycare for children, and other services. She was also involved with Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and also helped with the Dream Factory, a children's wish-granting organization.

