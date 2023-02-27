Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Just Gifted Us With a 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the Red Carpet

The 2023 SAG Awards delivered some of the greatest cast reunions of the year, between Jason Bateman and Julia Garner from Ozark to Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James of The White Lotus. But perhaps the one that had us most in our nostalgia-fueled feels was The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter and Elanie Hendrix (aka Chessy and Meredith) reuniting at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Walter and Hendrix arrived arm-in-arm on the red carpet to celebrate Walter's work in Abbott Elementary — she and her cast (Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams) were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The two IRL best friends once famously played the enemies in the 1998 Disney classic, also starring Lindsay Lohan.

"Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix said on the carpet, to which Walter replied, "She sure did. It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had."

The pals served up some major Old Hollywood-esque glamour by wearing coordinating looks with matching rhinestone hair clips and bright red lips. Walter donned a billowing black off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a sheer floral skirt. For her part, Hendrix chose a classic black tux, channeling icon Marlene Dietrich and styling the outfit with a sparkly clutch and open-toed heels.

Walter shared the special meaning behind her ensemble with People. "I went a little more '50s, but this is a dress that I found about five years ago, and when I saw it I was entirely unemployed, and I said I'm gonna wear this to the SAG awards," she said. "Specifically, I don't know why, but specifically the SAG awards — so I feel like I manifested it."

She continued, "It's a dress that my mom loved, and she passed last year so I'm carrying her with me. This is her little lucite clutch from the '50s."

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Sunday’s red carpet outing is not the first for the pair (and probably not their last). In 2019, the actresses attended the Tony Awards together, but the friends also make sure to find time away from the lights and cameras.

"I like to organize dinners and brunches, and I have a lot of parties. And so does Lisa," Hendrix said of their friendship. "We'll dress up [in] '70s [clothes] and roller skate at my party, and we'll dress up and reenact Game of Thrones at one of Lisa's parties."

