Here’s Why We’re Obsessed with Pantene’s Newest Spokesperson

Since childhood, I’ve been kind of obsessed with the incredibly silky strong strands depicted in Pantene commercials. The iconic brand is known for teaming up with celebs and models who have enviable, cascading locks, but I’m hard-pressed to remember one with a full mane of curls…until now.

Lion Babe’s Jillian Hervey has just been announced as Pantene’s newest spokesperson, and with her gorgeous hair, she’s making a case for women with curls everywhere.

“Once I really started to embrace my curls, my entire world changed, and it’s made me the woman that I am today,” said Hervey in a statement. “Keeping my curls strong and healthy is so important, and thanks to Pantene I’ve finally uncovered a routine that allows my curls to be practically frizz-free.”

Pantene points out that while women everywhere have long been told the key to fighting frizz is protecting their strands from humidity, the bigger culprit lies in the strength of your hair (or lack thereof). This is important to note as we enter into the summer months when the battle against frizz ramps up in a major way.

Soon, you’ll see Hervey promoting the brand in both TV, print, and digital ad campaigns, not to mention across the brand’s social media channels. There’s never been a better time to celebrate curls and, personally, I can’t think of a better person to champion the movement.