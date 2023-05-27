Jessica Alba Wore a $4,500 Woven Bag, and We Found a “High Quality” $24 Lookalike at Amazon

Shoppers get "so many compliments" on it.

Published on May 27, 2023

There’s nothing I love more than pulling style inspiration from my favorite celebrities. And, while I don’t exactly ball on a celeb-sized budget, I can usually find near-identical alternatives to their go-to pieces. At this point, I follow a whole roster of it-girls to keep tabs on their latest buys, but I keep turning to Jessica Alba when I’m in search of effortlessly chic outfits. The actress and businesswoman knows a thing or two about looking cool and collected, and I can’t stop thinking about the accessory she just debuted on her Instagram. In true Alba fashion, she paired a sophisticated blazer and relaxed wide-leg jeans with a woven $4,500 Bottega Veneta bag — and, I found a lookalike style for just $24 at Amazon. 

The Ling Chuang crossbody is practically identical to Alba’s designer pick and for a fraction of the price. It’s available in seven styles, including a range of colorways and chain-strap options. The purse is just the right size to carry your daily essentials, and it even comes with a removable zipper pocket insert for safe storage. The star of the show, of course, is the purse’s stylish woven design which is sure to instantly elevate any outfit. 

LING CHUANG WOVEN CROSSBODY BAGS

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $33); amazon.com

With a near-perfect overall rating on Amazon, the crossbody is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer described it as “high quality” and said it looks “very similar” to high-end alternatives. A different person confirmed, saying the bag “looks way more expensive than it is,” and they “get so many compliments” when they wear it. Another customer even called it the “perfect everyday purse,” saying it’s “not too big,” but it still “has amazing space and storage.” Many other shoppers agreed that its size makes it great for nights out. 

One person described the woven crossbody as “heavy, sturdy,” and the “perfect statement purse,” adding that the “quality is amazing,” the “color is to die for,” and they “can’t recommend [it] enough.” Another shopper said that the Amazon pick is a “beautiful purse,” and they’re “completely satisfied.” Now, they want “one in every single color,” they added. 

To channel your inner Jessica Alba, be sure to snag the Ling Chuang crossbody purse while it’s still on sale for just $24 at Amazon.

