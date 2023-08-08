Lindsey Vonn Has Some Words For the Haters Criticizing the US Women's Soccer Team

Lindsey Vonn is blocking out the haters and lifting up other women in the process. After the U.S. Women's National Team lost to Sweden during the FIFA Women's World Cup this weekend, a social media troll posted a video of Megan Rapinoe crying on the field with the caption, "Almost better than Lindsey Vonn falling on her ass after criticizing Trump!," referring to Vonn's 2018 loss at the South Korean Winter Olympic Games.

The Olympic skier clapped back, writing, "Your comments are almost as bad as your bio. I don’t see you out there on the pitch. How about giving these athletes some respect, regardless of political opinions."

She concluded the Tweet with a simple. "My word."

Vonn missed the Olympic podium back in 2018 after her Olympic debut at the women’s Super-G. “I did the best I could,” she said, according to People. “I’m happy with my performance. It might not be a medal, but I definitely gave it everything I had."



The USWNT's 5-4 loss marks the team's earliest elimination from a major tournament, ever, according to ESPN.

Following the game, Rapinoe — who announced her retirement last month — spoke to Fox Sports about missing her penalty shot. “It’s like a sick joke for me, personally. I’m like, ‘This is dark comedy, I missed a penalty,’” she told the outlet, per People. “I still just feel really grateful and joyful, and I know it’s the end and that’s sad. But to know this is really the only time that I’ve been in one of these [situations] this early says so much about how much success I’ve been able to have, and just how much I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country. It’s been an honor.”